Outrageous opinion from a former Attorney-General

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to express my disgust with an article published in KN 13/03/2017 titled “Every Guyanese should pay market value for land if Pradoville 2 recipients have to” I also want to disclaim that I am not an affiliated person of any political party system or structure in this country. I do not know if the former AG ever listened or re-read his statements or articles whenever he so desires to voice his opinion or concerns. In what I would describe as, someone who once had statue has now brought himself into the realm of ghetto or urban mind thinking intellectuals. Mind you there may be better intellectuals produced from these sections of society, but the former AG has now shown his ratings are below rock bottom.

In this article, the former AG is simply saying that everyone should pay the market value for a plot of land. This is by far the most outrageous opinion from an individual who should have known better to make such statement. In a nutshell the daily tyrannical exposure of the former Administration actions is now coming back to haunt them in all dimension, thanks to the great work from Kaieteur News. The destruction of this country has nothing to do with politicians; the blame should be laid squarely at the feet of every voting citizen. They have accepted it and by virtue of the fact continue to support these individuals holistically.

Does the former AG need to be schooled again that in every country there are various class of earners such as Lower, Middle and Upper class citizens? Or is he of the opinion that economically it is ok to spend billions of dollars to develop a plot of land, then sell it as lower income value, then construct sprawling mansions? This is similar to you are buying bora at Bourda Market for 200.00 per parcel and going into a supermarket and expecting you should pay the same 200.00 for bora. I believe the AG is barking like a Chihuahua in a pitbull domain in an effort to re-direct the attention of atrocities they have levelled at the cost of tax payers. It is time however these individuals who were once leaders and those who are currently leading to stop making a mockery of Guyanese intellectuals, YES! It makes us look stupid too.

Lakshman Persaud