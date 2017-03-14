Latest update March 14th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Mar 14, 2017 Sports 0

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional four-day championship here

Jaguars left-hander Vishaul Singh

yesterday.
Playing on the final day of their sixth round game at Sabina Park, Jaguars successfully chased down a target of 182 to depose Scorpions as leaders, with Vishaul ending unbeaten on 63.
They lost just one wicket – that of veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul for five – but Vishaul found an ally in Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer to see Jaguars home in an unbroken 78-run, fourth wicket partnership.
Reifer, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his fine all-rounder efforts in the contest, was unbeaten on 37.
All told, Vishaul faced 103 deliveries in a trifle over three hours at the crease and struck eight fours while fellow left-hander Reifer counted three fours and a six in a 63-ball innings.
Jaguars had resumed the day on 79 for two and benefitted initially from a 27-run partnership between Vishaul and Chanderpaul.
Scores: JAMAICA SCORPIONS 255 (Chadwick Walton 101, Brandon King 30, Jermaine Blackwood 29, Devon Thomas 26; Keon Joseph 7-53) and 188 (Jermaine Blackwood 37, Devon Thomas 32, John Campbell 26, Brandon King 22; Raymon Reifer 5-60, Veerasammy Permaul 3-40).
GUYANA JAGUARS 262 (Shimron Hetmyer 74, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 58, Shiv Chanderpaul 57, Raymon Reifer 28, Nikita Miller 4-69, Andre McCarthy 3-18) and 184 for three (Vishaul Singh 63 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42, Raymon Reifer 37 not out).

More in this category

Sports

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

Mar 14, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional...
Read More
Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical Spring U19 crown

Yadram, Balkishun guide Enterprise SC to Tropical...

Mar 14, 2017

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals Benjamin Cycle race in close finish

Romello Crawford record breaking ride seals...

Mar 14, 2017

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise for its students

Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise...

Mar 14, 2017

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

WE WILL MAKE FOOTBALL NUMBER ONE IN GUYANA -FORDE

Mar 14, 2017

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal Number Two SC T20 title

Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal...

Mar 14, 2017

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League Finals …GDF unstoppable in both segments; down Conquerors & Paiwomak Warriors

SEL League Leaders/Women’s Development League...

Mar 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch