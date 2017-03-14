Jaguars retake lead courtesy Vishaul fifty

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Vishaul Singh struck an unbeaten half-century as reigning champions Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets to regain top spot in the Regional four-day championship here

yesterday.

Playing on the final day of their sixth round game at Sabina Park, Jaguars successfully chased down a target of 182 to depose Scorpions as leaders, with Vishaul ending unbeaten on 63.

They lost just one wicket – that of veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul for five – but Vishaul found an ally in Barbadian all-rounder Raymon Reifer to see Jaguars home in an unbroken 78-run, fourth wicket partnership.

Reifer, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his fine all-rounder efforts in the contest, was unbeaten on 37.

All told, Vishaul faced 103 deliveries in a trifle over three hours at the crease and struck eight fours while fellow left-hander Reifer counted three fours and a six in a 63-ball innings.

Jaguars had resumed the day on 79 for two and benefitted initially from a 27-run partnership between Vishaul and Chanderpaul.

Scores: JAMAICA SCORPIONS 255 (Chadwick Walton 101, Brandon King 30, Jermaine Blackwood 29, Devon Thomas 26; Keon Joseph 7-53) and 188 (Jermaine Blackwood 37, Devon Thomas 32, John Campbell 26, Brandon King 22; Raymon Reifer 5-60, Veerasammy Permaul 3-40).

GUYANA JAGUARS 262 (Shimron Hetmyer 74, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 58, Shiv Chanderpaul 57, Raymon Reifer 28, Nikita Miller 4-69, Andre McCarthy 3-18) and 184 for three (Vishaul Singh 63 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42, Raymon Reifer 37 not out).