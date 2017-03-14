Guyana Karate College conducts Grading Exercise for its students

Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai, 9th Degree Black Belt Founder, Chairman and

Chief Instructor of the International Karate Daigaku, has recently graded 95 Karatekas of the Guyana Karate College. He was assisted by the College’s Vice Chairman and Vice Chief Instructor Sensei Jeffrey Wong 6th Degree Black Belt, Sensei Dr. Guy Low 5th Degree Black Belt and Sensei Kenrick Cheeks 2nd Degree Black Belt.

Students came from the GKC’s Carifesta Sports Complex and Cornelia Ida’s Dojos.

Leading the promotions for this grading exercise was 2nd Degree John McGrath who turned in a scintillating performance to earn a 3rd Degree Black Belt or Sandan Ranking.

He was followed by the sister and brother pair of Alyssa Kristy and Aiden Davendra Singh, Otho Harris, Deron Austin Samuel Austin and Jayden Hurry all of whom were advanced from 1st Degree to 2nd degree black belts or the Nidan Ranking.

And then Jonathan Ng-a-Fook, Diego De Nobrega and Taissa De Nobrega, who were elevated from 1st kyu brown belts to 1st Degree Black Belts or the Shodan Rank.

Being promoted from 10kyu to 8kyu were Nathan Taitt, Janiya Lee, Kissiah Jordan, Jared Hurry, Jonathan Wong whilst Louis Alexandro Da Silva was promoted from 10kyu to 7thkyu.

The 9th kyu karatakas that were promoted to 8kyu were Ameer Shariff, Amosdanial, Darnell Klass whilst from 9th kyu to 7th kyu Eli Jordan, Prosper Jacobus, Rizwan Mahadeo, Anusha Jodhan, Chinelo Enekwechi.

Mia Ritchie was promoted from 7th kyu to 4th kyu whilst the 6th kyu promoted to 5thkyu were Lemuel Wilson, Jerome Blyden, Rishabh Ramessar, Micaiah De Peazer, Omar Shariff and Joshua Aaron.

Moving from 5th kyu to 4th kyu was Laurence Baptiste, whilst those elevated from 5th Kyu to 3th kyu were Angelina Campayne, Jared Bird, Daniel Gonsalves, Jadon Lee, Aretha Trisho Persaud, Najuma Gibbs and Jermain Holder.

From 4th kyu to 3rd kyu Randolph Scott whilst from 4th kyu to 2nd kyu was Jose Rodrigues.

Moving from 3rd kyu to 2nd kyu were Mekhi Ritchie and Daniel Denny, whilst those elevated from 3rd kyu to 1st kyu were Sophia Mittelholzer, Joshua Gibbs, Somlata Bispat and William Grant Sr.

Those who were promoted from 2nd kyu to 1st kyu were Damale Denny, Nalini Rampersaud, Brandon Yong and Paula Louis-Grant.

From the Cornelia Ida Dojo were as follows moving from 10th kyu to 8th kyu are Sandeep Parsram, Mirta Cecil, Justin Persaud, Roy Khadoo, John Saugh, Pramod Hanoman, Chitra Devi Persaud, Jessica Seetahal, Amrita Teekaram, Layshtianna Hansraj, Smriti Devanand, Sanjana Persaud, Karuna Lall, Yogini Devi Dolai, Rehana Bascom, Navita Gunraj, Harshani Danpaul, Chitradevi Alli, Heimala Dookie, Yugdarnhani O’Brian, Kelly Bridgewater, Namrata Parsram, Jasmini O’Brian, Abbas Nazarallie.

Moving from 7th kyu to 5th kyu were Sadiea Ajodah and Sharda Persaud.

Moving from 6th kyu to 5th kyu were Amarnauth Madh, Said Jeffers, Raveena Persaud, Geetanjalee Motielall, Sharda Ranglall.

Rising from 5th kyu to 4th kyu were Shalena Sookdeo,

Sarah Persaud, Darchani Chetram, Rajmattie Chintaman, the sole person to go from 4th kyu to 3rd kyu was Sabreena Mohamed. Whilst heading from 3rd kyu to 2nd kyu were Chameli Dahaniram, Gavena Doodnauth, Leah Bisesar, Vanita Chulie, Manoj Nachhman, Omadai Kukul, Danesha Doodnauth Jayanti Ram. Whilst Rajnie Brijmohan moved from 3rdkyu to 1st kyu.

Master Woon-a-Tai has now left for Suriname where he continues his journey to nine other countries in the region where he shall be conducting more training sessions and grading exercises.