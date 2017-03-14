Guyana among top performers at CCJ’s Inter’l Moot Competition

Guyanese law students are among the four top teams to perform at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) International Law Moot Competition.

The three-member team representing the University of Guyana (Turkeyen Campus) comprised of Kristal Abrams, Dexter Lindo and Jason Barnes. The team was led by Ms. Abrams (Mistress of Moot).

University of Guyana Lecturer and Attorney- at Law, Teni Housty, accompanied the team to Trinidad and Tobago for the competition held at the CCJ’s Headquarters in Trinidad on March 10, last.

According to information outlined by Moot Court Guyana, the local team won their round of the IX Annual CCJ’s International Law Moot Competition against University of Technology, Jamaica.

According to one legal definition, Moot Court is the law school’s courtroom. Moot court is an extracurricular activity at many law schools in which participants take part in simulated court proceedings, usually involving drafting memorials or memoranda and participating in oral argument.

The CCJ’s annual International Law Moot Court Competition was inaugurated in March 2009, to encourage budding attorneys to become familiar with the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC), and other areas of Community and International Law.

The CCJ’s Law Moot provides the law students with the opportunity to appear and present before the region’s highest court on original jurisdiction matters. The Original Jurisdiction of the CCJ gives the Court the sole authority to interpret and apply the rules set out in the RTC, which governs the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

This year’s “fictitious case” dealt with issues surrounding the freedom of movement within the Caribbean region of a Belizean-based company with shareholders and employees of varying nationalities.

Eugene Dupuch Law School of the Bahamas won the Ninth Annual CCJ International Law Moot Competition.

The all-female team— Raven Rolle, Megan Curry, and Janessa Murray with advisor Ms. Raquel Williams gained a fifth victory for the law school mere days after worldwide celebration of female achievements on International Women’s Day.

Eight teams representing law schools and law faculties from throughout the Caribbean participated.

Those teams were drawn from the Faculty of Law of the University of Technology (Jamaica); Faculty of Law of the University of Guyana; Faculty of Law of the University of the West Indies (St Augustine); Faculty of Law of the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus); Faculty of Law of the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill); Eugene Dupuch Law School (The Bahamas); Hugh Wooding Law School (Trinidad & Tobago); and Norman Manley Law School (Jamaica).

Arguments were presented before a panel of CCJ Judges: the Honourable Messrs. Justice Rolston Nelson, Jacob Wit and David Hayton.

The opening remarks were made by Sir Dennis Byron, President of the CCJ.