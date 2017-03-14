Frustrated and angry with GTT’s poor service

Dear Editor,

Last Saturday I noticed my internet went down very early in the morning. I unplugged all the wires from the modem and router and put it on back but it was just the same. I tried the modem alone; it was worse. I thought it was just a minor problem but it grew worse. I called the 0488 DSL number around 9 AM but was greeted by voice mail and I had to select several numbers to follow some steps. After about 30 minutes someone answered the phone and I was told they were experiencing technical difficulties which I understood. I called up some friends as far as Berbice and they told me was worse there.

My children were assigned lots of research for their homework and I had a number of emails to reply to and a sermon to research. Around mid-day, I called GTT again waiting like a drowning rat on a straw to get an answer; after about 40 minutes a man told me their server crashed and was not sure when it would be restored. I have many questions which are as follows: Why is GTT on voice mail when we the Guyanese people call for emergency purposes? Do we still pay for holding that line we call on for 30 minutes? I was told they charge for it?

I wonder if they understand the meaning of the word emergency- so why this voice mail with all these stupid steps to follow? Why do we now have to pay for a phone they formerly gave us free? Why are their bills always 2 months late?

My internet was off for about 16 hours last Saturday and it’s not the first time. Will I and all Guyanese be given back that time of service lost? We are paying for a service that we are not receiving; the internet which they claim has been improved is extremely sluggish, it is slower than in any other country in the Caribbean. In my personal opinion the internet service GTT is offering to this nation is not worth even a $1000 Guyana dollars and they need to be taken to court for their sloppy and inefficient service to this nation. They are doing all this because they think they are the boss or we are in the ‘lion mouth’ so they treat customers as they please. If customers fail to pay their bills by just a day or a few hours they are cut off.

GTT is very efficient when it comes to cutting off your service but inefficient in responding to our emergency calls. This monopoly they have with the government needs to be broken and Digicel and other companies should offer DSL services, then GTT will have to step up their game but at present they have no game plan and their services get worse all the time.

On March 7th, I visited the GTT office in Fogarty’s at 2:35 PM. I joined a line for 35 minutes that was not moving. I wanted to buy a GTT land line phone card. When I approached the cashier he told me they don’t sell cards there but I have to join another long un-moving line where they pay bills. I asked the cashier if that was the case then why they did not put up a notice that cards are not sold in that direction. I refused to go join a next line and told him I will write about this and expose their negligence, he quickly called security and ordered them to bring me a card. He did that because I challenged him and people began to voice their agreement with me. I said to myself only in Guyana these imbeciles can be found.

Now I come to the line where you pay the bills in a very hot room full of human sweat comingling in the moist stink air. I counted 5 booths and only 2 cashiers working; then one cashier will leave and go away for over one hour then the next one and a line of over 50 people will stand there like fools. In all the GTT offices from Berbice to Essequibo I see the same lame dead operation. When you call to report a problem they say they will come in three to seven working days, but months pass and until you pester them will they come.

GTT, GPL and GWI are basically the same and we now pay VAT on these, sadly however we don’t get adequate service. I am calling on the Minister of Telecommunications, the Hon. Cathy Hughes, to address these matters. It is my firm opinion that all the GTT top managers and the CEO should be fired immediately and replaced or this sole phone company wall crash very soon. Too long people are earning FAT CAT salaries for just sitting in their chairs.

Rev. Gideon