Cussing is okay in de Education Ministry, ask Roopnaraine

Some strange things use to happen when dem boys was growing up. If dem only try to do big man things like whistle or walk wid dem hands in dem pocket was blows. Then times change but some things didn’t change. Parents use to cuss dem children but dem children couldn’t cuss back.

More things change and when some parents cuss dem children de children use to cuss dem back. That was a big breakdown in discipline because when other children try it nuff of dem use to lose teeth because de parents use to knock dem out. That is when some use to say, “Do as I say and not as I do.”

De other day de whole of Guyana get a video that somebody tek out in de highest Education place in de land. This is de place that does mek rules fuh all dem teachers, does decide when schools open and close, and does decide who get promotion and who don’t get.

It was a lesson in cussing. Now dem boys know that people does only cuss when dem vocab limited. If that is de case, de senior officer dem see in de video don’t have any vocabulary. De woman use some words that even dem market people does use on rare occasions.

That video mek dem boys realize why dem school children does behave like that. Dem even want to know if de Minister or any other senior person gun tek action. Already dem know that dem have policemen who do de gods and still got de wuk. One of dem cuss a traffic policemen and threaten to kill him but he still got de wuk.

De system break down and Soulja Bai got he hands in fire, because if he don’t promote some of dem, then dey gun say he don’t like young people. Dem boys seh de official was a young cuss bird. She should not even been promoted if that was she behavior but then again she probably learn from she boss.

Talk half and don’t fuss if you school child come home cussing.