Caribbean Airlines cancels NY flights as massive snowstorm barrels in

A massive snowstorm threatening the US yesterday forced Trinidadian-owned Caribbean Airlines to cancel a number of flights yesterday at the JFK airport, New York.

New Yorkers were stockpiling supplies as massive snowstorm expected yesterday.

According to the airline, which is one of the main carriers from Guyana to North America, the cancellations include BW 528, a flight from Trinidad; BW 011- from Montego Bay, Jamaica; BW 521- from New York to Trinidad, scheduled today; BW 524 – from Trinidad; BW 525- from Trinidad to New York and BW 010- New York to Montego Bay, Jamaica.
“Passengers booked and ticketed to travel between (yesterday) and Thursday, will be permitted to make changes to their reservations without penalty,” CAL advised yesterday.
However, passengers must already be in possession of a ticket with confirmed reservations issued on or before Saturday March 11, 2017.
For passengers booked to travel to and from New York during the period Monday, March 13 and Thursday, March 16, the airline said that changes may be made up to tomorrow.
Caribbean Airlines warned that it will only give full refunds if the flight cancels. “However if they do not wish to travel we will refund with the US$50 administration fee.”
The airline also advised that it will not be responsible for arrangements to and from an alternate airport or for any hotel and overnight expenses incurred.
“Passengers with totally unused tickets who elect not to travel during the specified period may have their tickets placed on hold for future travel on Caribbean Airlines up to one year from the original date of issue. Any difference, including change penalty between the original ticket and the new ticket must be collected.”

