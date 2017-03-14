Aurora police station took my sheep away

Dear Editor,

The police in my area, Region 2 district made a wrong decision which will now cause me to lose two of my own (Ram) sheep, with a market value of ninety thousand dollars ($90,000.00) in this hard guava season, when it could well have been avoided had the proper course of action being taken. These two animals had been reared in my flock from birth and were tied by my adult son on October 16, last to graze just two lots away from my home at Lot 83, Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.

About an hour later, the two sheep were discovered missing and information surfaced that a woman and her son from the same village were seen taking them in the direction of their home. My immediate reaction was to make a report at the Aurora station where a statement was taken from me. While there, a rank that lives in the area was contacted. He brought in the mother and her son along with the ram sheep which were impounded.

Much to my surprise the woman claimed ownership to one of the sheep with another woman simultaneously doing so as well to the other thereby causing a dispute of property. Some three months later on January 21, 2017 the police returned one sheep each to the two women but what was the criterion used for doing so? After consulting a lawyer, it was revealed that where a dispute arises, evidence had to be taken by a Magistrate to make a decision and it was wrong for the police to take that line of action.

My firm contention is that from the stance taken by the police anyone can lay claim to my remaining sheep and become the owner. But furthermore and of significant importance too, no report was ever made by either of the two woman to the police of their sheep being stolen or missing at any time. There was no justifiable reason for the police to make such a decision when out of necessity the law must be allowed to take its full course with no short cut to it as was done here.

Chandrika Persaud