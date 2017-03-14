Adams half century propels Bomb Squad to Canal Number Two SC T20 title

By Zaheer Mohamed

An attacking half century by all-rounder Ricardo Adams handed Bomb Squad a 59-run victory over Rising Star when the final of the Canal Number Two SC T20 tournament was contested on Saturday night.

Opener Malcolm Hubbard provided Bomb Squad with a brisk start before Adams provided much need impetus to the innings which carried them to 143-9 after they decided to bat in a match which was reduced to 15 overs.

Hubbard hit Nickosie Major for maximums before driving Jevon Hector through the cover and flicking him to square leg for fours. He then struck Major for two more sixes before Richie Looknauth was lbw to the said bowler for five. Bomb Squad then lost Looknauth Chinkoo for 10 before Hubbard was dismissed for 27 which came off nine balls with one four and three sixes. Bomb Squad then lost a few quick wickets before Adams took charge. The left-hander who hails from Wakenaam, started off cautiously, picking up runs with nudges and pushes before unleashing some thunderous sixes. He hoisted Shaquille Brisport for sixes over long-on before smashing Balram Kisson for three sixes in one over as he shared in a 55-run seven-wicket stand with Mark Jeffers. Adams drove Hector for four before he was bowled by the said bowler attempting to glide him towards fine leg in the penultimate over. Adams hit one four and five sixes in scoring 51 off 31 balls. Jeffers made 10 as Marvin Cheon had 2-13, Hector 2-25, Delon Dalrymple 2-17 and Brisport 2-27.

Opener Chabiraj Ramcharran hit Adams for a straight six while Elroy Fernando hoisted Richie Looknauth over mid-wicket in the next over as Rising Star commenced their reply in fine fashion. However, Looknauth handed his team the breakthrough when he had Ramcharran caught for eight by a diving Chinkoo at mid-wicket. Fernando could have been taken twice off Adams, but the close in fielders were not as watchful as they should have been, however, undaunted the left-handed Fernando smashed Adams for a four and a six in the said over before he was caught by wicket-keeper Jai Singh off Kelvin Shewpersaud for 21. Kissoon (08) who hit Looknauth for six over long-on was taken at mid-wicket off the said bowler-another fine catch by Chinkoo. Rising Star then suffered a collapse and were bowled out for 84 in 12.3 overs with only Cheon 20 showing any fight. Shewpersaud claimed 3-6, Looknauth 3-8, Jeffers 2-14 and Chinkoo 2-14. Adams was named man-of-the-match.

Bomb Squad beat Malvern SC by 85 runs in the first semi final. Bomb Squad batted first and scored 188-9 in 15 overs. Malcolm Hubbard struck 42 (2×4,4×6), Ricardo Adams 36 off 11 balls (1×4,5×6), Looknauth Chinkoo 32 and Mark Jeffers 28. Victor Dass captured 4-31, A. Redman 3-34 and Peter Persaud 2-44.

Malvern SC responded with 103-7. Ryan Hemraj got 35, Redman 30 and P. Singh 16. Jeffers had 3-22 and Arshad Azim 2-9.

Rising Star overcame Mc Gill Super Star by eight wickets in their semi final game. Mc Gill Super Star took first strike and managed 105-5 off their reduced quota of 15 overs. Travis Persaud made 32 not out, Ronaldo Renee 20 and Balram Aron 15. Brisport took two wickets. Rising Star replied with 107-2 in 11.2 overs. Elroy Fernando slammed 50 (3×4, 5×6) while Jevon Hector made 32 and Chabiraj Ramcharran 16. Ryan Deen had two wickets.