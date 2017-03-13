Women and Gender Equality Commission decries ‘inappropriate,’ ‘degrading’music

“We are fed a diet of garbage that is euphemistically music…”

There have been many attempts over the years, in almost every part of the world, to censor songs that have been deemed ‘inappropriate’ and ‘degrading’ to women. The struggle continues in Guyana.

And despite the concerns of women’s rights activists, the troubling songs are still being blasted in minibuses and by some of the CD vendors that stroll through villages with their pushcarts. These have been dominating the likes of especially the younger generation- both girls and boys.

During a roundtable discussion held earlier in the month to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, the topic was raised once again; this time, by Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Barbara Reynolds.

The discussion, which was hosted by the Women and Gender Equality Commission, saw women in the audience making specific reference to dancehall songs such as, ‘Kick in She backdoor’, ‘Dung in ah yuh throat’ and ‘Bedroom bully.’

“Is ah day I dancing to the beat good, good, but then when I actually listen to the words, I realise wha the guy singing, and I just start feeling suh ashamed ah myself…like I can’t imagine how things like that become music,” one woman was heard saying, as she recalled the words of ‘dung in ah yuh throat.’

Meanwhile, standing at the podium at the front of the auditorium, Dr. Reynolds continued her arguments on the tolerance that Guyanese have for such music.

Keeping in mind the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘achieving gender parity in 2030,’ the UG Educator posed the question of what women were looking to achieve gender parity in.

“Are we looking to achieve it in voice? In respect? In work?” Dr. Reynolds asked.

She finds the topic of respect for women as being particularly troubling.

“It seems to me that in Guyana, we have been fed a diet of garbage, through something that is euphemistically called ‘music’.”

Dr. Reynolds lamented on the fact that many women seem to be tolerant of the unbecoming lyrics that a large number of the songs carry.

“I do not understand how I could expound being called a w%$re, or a b*%ch. I do not understand what is so endearing about referring to someone who I love, as my dog,” the woman said.

She added, “Respect is so quintessentially human, it is so inherently who we ought to be, that I do not understand and I cannot understand why we have willingly given it up…we have given up our self respect to people who call themselves musicians.” Dr. Reynolds maintained.

“I suspect that there is a move that has to occur in the arts, so that we can take back those airwaves and take back the sentiments that come into our minds, both implicitly and explicitly…it turns us into who we are not,” the Deputy Vice Chancellor said.

She reminded that children are very impressionable, and that music plays a huge role in the lives of many.

“I have some nieces and nephews who have told me, “Aunty Barbara, don’t listen to this, you can’t deal with it.” But when a 15 and 16 year old tell me, at my age, that I can’t deal with it, I’m even more worried,” Dr. Reynolds highlighted.

LUDE MUSIC VIDEOS

The lyrics of songs are not the only problem highlighted at the roundtable forum. Lawrence Lachmansingh of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church also supported Dr. Reynolds’ points, but delved further into the aspect of music videos.

“These music videos are increasingly becoming like soft porn…we’re not even talking about the real porn that is readily available, thanks to this ICT revolution that has happened in our country and our world,” Lachmansingh posited.

He also lamented on the level of tolerance that women in Guyana have when it comes to being “put down”. Lachmansingh, and the other persons attending the roundtable discussion are fully cognizant of the unlikelihood of censorship, but believe that Guyanese, especially women, and moreso those who are mothers, should be mindful of the lyrics and visuals that their children are exposed to.