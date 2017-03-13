Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Women and Gender Equality Commission decries ‘inappropriate,’ ‘degrading’music

Mar 13, 2017 News 0

“We are fed a diet of garbage that is euphemistically music…”

There have been many attempts over the years, in almost every part of the world, to censor songs that have been deemed ‘inappropriate’ and ‘degrading’ to women. The struggle continues in Guyana.

UG’s Deputy Vice Chancellor,
Dr. Barbara Reynolds

Justice and Peace Commission’s Lawrence Lachmansingh

And despite the concerns of women’s rights activists, the troubling songs are still being blasted in minibuses and by some of the CD vendors that stroll through villages with their pushcarts. These have been dominating the likes of especially the younger generation- both girls and boys.
During a roundtable discussion held earlier in the month to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, the topic was raised once again; this time, by Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Dr. Barbara Reynolds.
The discussion, which was hosted by the Women and Gender Equality Commission, saw women in the audience making specific reference to dancehall songs such as, ‘Kick in She backdoor’, ‘Dung in ah yuh throat’ and ‘Bedroom bully.’
“Is ah day I dancing to the beat good, good, but then when I actually listen to the words, I realise wha the guy singing, and I just start feeling suh ashamed ah myself…like I can’t imagine how things like that become music,” one woman was heard saying, as she recalled the words of ‘dung in ah yuh throat.’
Meanwhile, standing at the podium at the front of the auditorium, Dr. Reynolds continued her arguments on the tolerance that Guyanese have for such music.
Keeping in mind the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘achieving gender parity in 2030,’ the UG Educator posed the question of what women were looking to achieve gender parity in.
“Are we looking to achieve it in voice? In respect? In work?” Dr. Reynolds asked.
She finds the topic of respect for women as being particularly troubling.
“It seems to me that in Guyana, we have been fed a diet of garbage, through something that is euphemistically called ‘music’.”
Dr. Reynolds lamented on the fact that many women seem to be tolerant of the unbecoming lyrics that a large number of the songs carry.
“I do not understand how I could expound being called a w%$re, or a b*%ch. I do not understand what is so endearing about referring to someone who I love, as my dog,” the woman said.
She added, “Respect is so quintessentially human, it is so inherently who we ought to be, that I do not understand and I cannot understand why we have willingly given it up…we have given up our self respect to people who call themselves musicians.” Dr. Reynolds maintained.
“I suspect that there is a move that has to occur in the arts, so that we can take back those airwaves and take back the sentiments that come into our minds, both implicitly and explicitly…it turns us into who we are not,” the Deputy Vice Chancellor said.
She reminded that children are very impressionable, and that music plays a huge role in the lives of many.
“I have some nieces and nephews who have told me, “Aunty Barbara, don’t listen to this, you can’t deal with it.” But when a 15 and 16 year old tell me, at my age, that I can’t deal with it, I’m even more worried,” Dr. Reynolds highlighted.
LUDE MUSIC VIDEOS
The lyrics of songs are not the only problem highlighted at the roundtable forum. Lawrence Lachmansingh of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Roman Catholic Church also supported Dr. Reynolds’ points, but delved further into the aspect of music videos.
“These music videos are increasingly becoming like soft porn…we’re not even talking about the real porn that is readily available, thanks to this ICT revolution that has happened in our country and our world,” Lachmansingh posited.
He also lamented on the level of tolerance that women in Guyana have when it comes to being “put down”. Lachmansingh, and the other persons attending the roundtable discussion are fully cognizant of the unlikelihood of censorship, but believe that Guyanese, especially women, and moreso those who are mothers, should be mindful of the lyrics and visuals that their children are exposed to.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the...
Read More
Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch