Teen shot twice in minibus

A nineteen year old man is now hospitalised after he was shot twice Saturday night while travelling in a route 41 minibus.

Leon Blake of Lot WW3 North East La Penitence, Georgetown was shot to the left hand and thigh during a confrontation with two men who boarded the minibus after him.

The injured man’s mother, Carlotta Lynch said that she received a call around 22:00hrs on Saturday, during which she was informed that, her son had been shot.

According to the mother, her son left home for Stabroek Market Square, where he was “playing Phagwah with some girls.” He then reportedly boarded a bus for home.

The mother said she was told that two men entered the same bus. She added that one of the men stepped on her son’s foot, which resulted in an exchange of words.

Lynch stated that one of the men pulled out a gun and called her son a “pussy” before discharging two rounds at him. Blake, a trader was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

When asked if her son had any problems with anyone, Lynch said the shooting might have stemmed from grievances her son had with persons he played football with.