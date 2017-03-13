Teen shot twice in minibus

Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM
A nineteen year old man is now hospitalised after he was shot twice Saturday night while travelling in a route 41 minibus.
Leon Blake of Lot WW3 North East La Penitence, Georgetown was shot to the left hand and thigh during a confrontation with two men who boarded the minibus after him.
The injured man’s mother, Carlotta Lynch said that she received a call around 22:00hrs on Saturday, during which she was informed that, her son had been shot.
According to the mother, her son left home for Stabroek Market Square, where he was “playing Phagwah with some girls.” He then reportedly boarded a bus for home.
The mother said she was told that two men entered the same bus. She added that one of the men stepped on her son’s foot, which resulted in an exchange of words.
Lynch stated that one of the men pulled out a gun and called her son a “pussy” before discharging two rounds at him. Blake, a trader was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
When asked if her son had any problems with anyone, Lynch said the shooting might have stemmed from grievances her son had with persons he played football with.
Mar 13, 2017The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the...
Mar 13, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
When I was conversing in the kitchen with my wife and daughter yesterday about the danger of educated minds being bigoted,... more
If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), operated by many countries in the world, Sir Ronald... more