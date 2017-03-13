Son of SuperBet agent admits to staging Pigeon Island robbery

In what is being described as a surprising turn in a robbery committed at a Superbet shop in Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, investigators are preparing to charge the son of the agent who operates the sport betting agency and two others on Tuesday.

On January 30, last, six gunmen carried out a daring robbery at the sports betting agency and subsequently made off with $1M.

Employees of SuperBet had just collected money from another shop up the East Coast Demerara and were making a second pick up at Pigeon Island when the bandits attacked.

Kaieteur News was informed that investigators received intelligence that the son of the individual who operates the sports betting facility might have been involved in plotting the robbery.

As a result of this, detectives picked up the young man and questioned him. He subsequently confessed to staging the robbery and identified two of his accomplices, called “Devon” and another suspect called “AK man.”

Reports are that it was not the first robbery that the son planned on the sports betting agency. Additionally, the man allegedly staged a robbery last year in which several persons were robbed in the city. Investigators are now trying to gather as much evidence to lay the charges against him on Tuesday.

In 2013, one of the suspects was charged for robbing Kim Sarwan of a Blackberry cellular phone; Perry Ellis branded colognes and $1M cash at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while armed with a gun.