Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Son of SuperBet agent admits to staging Pigeon Island robbery

Mar 13, 2017 News 0

In what is being described as a surprising turn in a robbery committed at a Superbet shop in Pigeon Island, East Coast Demerara, investigators are preparing to charge the son of the agent who operates the sport betting agency and two others on Tuesday.

Roberto Sankar

On January 30, last, six gunmen carried out a daring robbery at the sports betting agency and subsequently made off with $1M.
Employees of SuperBet had just collected money from another shop up the East Coast Demerara and were making a second pick up at Pigeon Island when the bandits attacked.
Kaieteur News was informed that investigators received intelligence that the son of the individual who operates the sports betting facility might have been involved in plotting the robbery.
As a result of this, detectives picked up the young man and questioned him. He subsequently confessed to staging the robbery and identified two of his accomplices, called “Devon” and another suspect called “AK man.”
Reports are that it was not the first robbery that the son planned on the sports betting agency. Additionally, the man allegedly staged a robbery last year in which several persons were robbed in the city. Investigators are now trying to gather as much evidence to lay the charges against him on Tuesday.
In 2013, one of the suspects was charged for robbing Kim Sarwan of a Blackberry cellular phone; Perry Ellis branded colognes and $1M cash at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while armed with a gun.

More in this category

Sports

GFF PLANS EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ASSOCIATIONS – FORDE

GFF PLANS EXTRA FINANCIAL SUPPORT FOR ASSOCIATIONS – FORDE

Mar 13, 2017

Georgetown: The Guyana Football Federation is drawing up plans to provide extra financial support to its nine member associations to help with running costs and salaries so that football can have a...
Read More
PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

Mar 13, 2017

Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Mar 13, 2017

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Mar 13, 2017

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune...

Mar 13, 2017

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch