Round-up Regional 4-day cricket – 3rd day, 6th round…Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – All-rounder Raymon Reifer picked the ideal time to grab his second first class five-wicket haul, as he undermined leaders Jamaica Scorpions and put reigning champions Guyana Jaguars in pole position to take victory on the final day of their sixth round clash in the Regional four-day championship here Sunday.

Playing on the penultimate day of the contest at Sabina Park, the left-arm seamer claimed five for 60 to send Scorpions tumbling for an inadequate 188 in their second innings.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul supported with three for 40.

Left with 182 for victory, Jaguars reached the close on 79 for two – still 103 runs drift of their target heading into Monday’s final day.

Shimron Hetmyer stroked a typically flashy 42, striking five fours and a six in a 45-ball knock to give the innings a handy start.

He put on 30 for the first wicket with captain Leon Johnson (10) after Tagenarine Chanderpaul retired hurt before he had scored.

Hetmyer then dominated a 49-run, second wicket partnership with Vishaul Singh (13 not out) before perishing the day’s final over.

Scorpions had earlier resumed the day on 61 for one but suffered a terrible batting collapse to lose their last nine wickets for 114 runs.

Permaul accounted for overnight batsmen Jermaine Blackwood (36) and Chadwick Walton (12) but Reifer was at the centre of the batting malaise, taking five of the last six wickets to fall.

Devon Thomas hit 32 and Brandon King, 22, the pair adding 35 for the sixth wicket but it was not enough to stave off the collapse.

Scores: JAMAICA SCORPIONS 255 (Chadwick Walton 101, Brandon King 30, Jermaine Blackwood 29, Devon Thomas 26; Keon Joseph 7-53) and 188 (Jermaine Blackwood 37, Devon Thomas 32, John Campbell 26, Brandon King 22; Raymon Reifer 5-60, Veerasammy Permaul 3-40).

GUYANA JAGUARS 262 (Shimron Hetmyer 74, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 58, Shiv Chanderpaul 57, Raymon Reifer 28, Nikita Miller 4-69, Andre McCarthy 3-18) and 79 for two (Shimron Hetmyer 42).

Meanwhile, in other action – BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,– Leeward Islands Hurricanes, following on by 150 runs on first innings, reached 16 for four in their second innings on the second day of their sixth round match in the Regional four-day championship at Kensington Oval here yesterday.

Scores: PRIDE 313 (Shamarh Brooks 63, Roston Chase 49, Jonathan Carter 46, Kevin Stoute 41, Justin Greaves 38, Jomel Warrican 32; Alzarri Joseph 5-42, Gavin Tonge 3-29, Nkrumah Bonner 246).

HURRICANES 163 all out (Nkrumah Bonner 70, Jason Campbell 39 not out; Kemar Roach 3-29, Miguel Cummins 3-34, Kevin Stoute 2-29) and 16 for four.

And – Windward Islands Volcanoes set 375 for victory by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, were 68 for one at the close on the penultimate day of their sixth round match in the Regional four-day championship at the National Stadium here yesterday.

Scores: RED FORCE 275 (Yannic Cariah 102 not out, Steven Katwaroo 59, Khary Pierre 50, Isaiah Rajah 29; Kyle Mayers 4-24, Sherman Lewis 3-53) and 203 for five decl. (Kyle Hope 105 not out, Yannic Cariah 47, Isaiah Rajah 30).

VOLCANOES 104 all out (Shane Shillingford 34, Kyle Mayers 31; Sheldon Cottrell 3-30, Marlon Richards 2-14) and 68 for one (Devon Smith 41 not out, Taryck Gabriel 24 not out).