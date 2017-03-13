Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

The Regal Sport softball tournament that was scheduled to commence on March 19 will now bowl off on March 26.

The tournament will be contested in the Open and Over-45 categories with the Open being played on a 15-over basis, while the Over-45 will be of 20 overs duration.

The small supreme balls will be used for the Open and the white balls will be used for the Over-45 segment and no entrance fee is required.

Preliminary matches are set for Everest, GNICSC and DCC with the umpires calling play at 09:30 hrs. The winning teams in each category will take home a trophy and $100,000 and second place a trophy and $25,000.

Outstanding teams from this tournament will be selected to compete in the upcoming President’s Cup.

Regal Sports, which is a member of the Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, sells sports equipment and the entity would from time to time give back to young athletes so as to enhance their talent.

For more information teams can contact Mahendra Hardyal on 623 2704 or 610 7902 or Russell Jadbeer 225 4802.