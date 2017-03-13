Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

Mar 13, 2017 Sports 0

Contested all 20 Cheddi Jagan Memorial races on the West Dem.

One of the most consistent cyclists in Guyana from his teenage days participating as an upright competitor and even now as a veteran, Junior Niles, has been recognised for his outstanding service to the sport.

PPP Member of Parliament Neil Kumar presents the award to Junior Niles.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) through Member of Parliament Neil Kumar yesterday presented a plaque to Niles in recognition of his participation in every Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race on the West Demerara for the past 20 years.
Kumar lauded Niles for his commitment and high level of fitness to the sport which would have allowed him to start and complete every race on the West Side. The plaque reads: “PPP salute cyclist Junior Niles for riding in all 20 of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Races, Ride on Junior.”
The 43 year-old Niles expressed thanks to Kumar and his colleagues for recognising him. He informed Kaieteur Sport that he never rode competitively as a junior rider but was very dominant in his days as an upright cyclist event beating his rivals who were equipped with normal racing cycles.
Riders the caliber of Godfrey Pollydore and Dwayne Gibbs were humbled by Niles in his early competitive days. Niles also disclosed that he would have also won the Cheddi Jagan Memorial race as a senior cyclist on at least two occasions and has now bypassed that feat as a veteran.
He now has a son, 10 year-old John he is grooming to continue the Niles legacy. (F. Wilson)

More in this category

Sports

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

Mar 13, 2017

Contested all 20 Cheddi Jagan Memorial races on the West Dem. One of the most consistent cyclists in Guyana from his teenage days participating as an upright competitor and even now as a veteran,...
Read More
Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

Mar 13, 2017

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Mar 13, 2017

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune...

Mar 13, 2017

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch