PPP rewards Niles for yeomen service

Contested all 20 Cheddi Jagan Memorial races on the West Dem.

One of the most consistent cyclists in Guyana from his teenage days participating as an upright competitor and even now as a veteran, Junior Niles, has been recognised for his outstanding service to the sport.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) through Member of Parliament Neil Kumar yesterday presented a plaque to Niles in recognition of his participation in every Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race on the West Demerara for the past 20 years.

Kumar lauded Niles for his commitment and high level of fitness to the sport which would have allowed him to start and complete every race on the West Side. The plaque reads: “PPP salute cyclist Junior Niles for riding in all 20 of the Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Races, Ride on Junior.”

The 43 year-old Niles expressed thanks to Kumar and his colleagues for recognising him. He informed Kaieteur Sport that he never rode competitively as a junior rider but was very dominant in his days as an upright cyclist event beating his rivals who were equipped with normal racing cycles.

Riders the caliber of Godfrey Pollydore and Dwayne Gibbs were humbled by Niles in his early competitive days. Niles also disclosed that he would have also won the Cheddi Jagan Memorial race as a senior cyclist on at least two occasions and has now bypassed that feat as a veteran.

He now has a son, 10 year-old John he is grooming to continue the Niles legacy. (F. Wilson)