Petra Futsal opens tonight with six matches

The Petra Organisation Futsal Competition will kick-off this evening with six games scheduled in the knockout phase, at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

In the first encounter from 19:30 hrs, North East La Penitence oppose Leopold Street, before Festival City and West Back Road lock horns in the next game.

The third fixture will see Tucville take on Kitty Weavers from 21:00hrs, while North Ruimveldt square off against Agricola Champion Boys from 21:45hrs.

In the remaining two fixtures of the night, Broad Street Bullies battle Channel-9 Warriors from 22:30hrs, while last year’s losing finalist Sparta Boss and Globe Yard collide from 23:15hrs.

Action in the tourney resumes on Thursday with six more matches set for the same venue.

At 19:30hrs, Hustlers and Tiger Bay set things rolling, while West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ and Camp Street All-Stars collide at 20:15hrs.

At 21:00hrs, Albouystown tackle Campbellville in the third encounter, while Alexander Village match stride with Sophia in the fourth contest from 21:45hrs.

The final two games will see defending champion Bent Street against Stevedore Housing Scheme at 22:30hrs and Back Circle against West Demerara’s Showstoppers at 23:15hrs.

Following the conclusion of the elimination round, the 12 surviving teams will be divided into three groups of four.

Upon the end of the round-robin stage, the top two finishers and the best two third placed teams from the respective groups will advance to the quarterfinal phase.

Winner of the tournament will receive $400,000 and the championship trophy, while the runner-up takes home $200,000 and a trophy.

The third and fourth place finishers walk away with $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

The event is slated to conclude on April 15th.