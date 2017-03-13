Milo Schools Football results

Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM
Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumed over the weekend with matches played Saturday and Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Headlining the weekend results were defending champion Chase Academy that set a record in the competition after inflicting a crushing 17-0 beating on North Ruimveldt, while Morgan’s Learning Centre registered an impressive 7-1 triumph over Tucville.
Yesterday’s results are seen below:
Game-1
East Ruimveldt-2 vs St. Mary’s High-1
East Ruimveldt Scorers
Trevon Bailey-23rd
Tony Nelson-67th
St. Mary’s Scorer
Michael Damion-6th
Game-2
St. John’s College-0 vs Pure Masters-5
Jamain Simon-6th and 56th
Alton Benn-13th
Daniel Dorway-26th
Junior Andrews-55th
Game-3
Lodge Secondary-2 vs Kingston Secondary-2
Kingston Scorers
Terrence John-8th
Shawn Innis-28th
Lodge Scorers
Rickie Stuart-68th
Shamar Dover-70th
Game-4
Morgan Learning Centre-7 vs Tucville-1
Morgan Scorers
Leon Richardson-16th, 36th and 70th
Osafo Mattheson-18th
Alistair Frank-24th
Carl Griffith-45th
Daniel Nedd-58th
Tucville Scorer
Darren Daly-53rd
Saturday’s results:
Ann’s Grove Secondary-1 vs Masters Academy-3
Masters scorers
Ryan Dowden-45th
O’Neil Glasgow-50th
Colwyn Peters-60th
Ann’s Grove scorer
Kobe Durant-4th
Game-2
St. Joseph’s High-0 vs Buxton Academy-7
Ablamy Robertson-53rd and 77th
Shemar Beckles-26th
Elton Sullivan-30th
Justin Jarvius-31st
Joel Anderson-50th
Kifambo Goodman-61st
Game-3
Bishop’s High-0 vs St. Rose’s High-0
Game-4
Chase Academy-17 vs North Ruimveldt-0
Kelsey Benjamin-5th, 29th, 30th, 50th, 53rd, 57th and 65th
Own Goal-28th and 55th
Ryan Hackett-46th and 54th
Nicholas McArthur-8th
Job Caesar-23rd
Reshawn Ritch-25th
Rondell Peters-31st
Wayne Baker-58th
Jeremy Garrett-61st
