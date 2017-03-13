Milo Schools Football results

Play in the Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumed over the weekend with matches played Saturday and Sunday, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Headlining the weekend results were defending champion Chase Academy that set a record in the competition after inflicting a crushing 17-0 beating on North Ruimveldt, while Morgan’s Learning Centre registered an impressive 7-1 triumph over Tucville.

Yesterday’s results are seen below:

Game-1

East Ruimveldt-2 vs St. Mary’s High-1

East Ruimveldt Scorers

Trevon Bailey-23rd

Tony Nelson-67th

St. Mary’s Scorer

Michael Damion-6th

Game-2

St. John’s College-0 vs Pure Masters-5

Jamain Simon-6th and 56th

Alton Benn-13th

Daniel Dorway-26th

Junior Andrews-55th

Game-3

Lodge Secondary-2 vs Kingston Secondary-2

Kingston Scorers

Terrence John-8th

Shawn Innis-28th

Lodge Scorers

Rickie Stuart-68th

Shamar Dover-70th

Game-4

Morgan Learning Centre-7 vs Tucville-1

Morgan Scorers

Leon Richardson-16th, 36th and 70th

Osafo Mattheson-18th

Alistair Frank-24th

Carl Griffith-45th

Daniel Nedd-58th

Tucville Scorer

Darren Daly-53rd

Saturday’s results:

Ann’s Grove Secondary-1 vs Masters Academy-3

Masters scorers

Ryan Dowden-45th

O’Neil Glasgow-50th

Colwyn Peters-60th

Ann’s Grove scorer

Kobe Durant-4th

Game-2

St. Joseph’s High-0 vs Buxton Academy-7

Ablamy Robertson-53rd and 77th

Shemar Beckles-26th

Elton Sullivan-30th

Justin Jarvius-31st

Joel Anderson-50th

Kifambo Goodman-61st

Game-3

Bishop’s High-0 vs St. Rose’s High-0

Game-4

Chase Academy-17 vs North Ruimveldt-0

Kelsey Benjamin-5th, 29th, 30th, 50th, 53rd, 57th and 65th

Own Goal-28th and 55th

Ryan Hackett-46th and 54th

Nicholas McArthur-8th

Job Caesar-23rd

Reshawn Ritch-25th

Rondell Peters-31st

Wayne Baker-58th

Jeremy Garrett-61st