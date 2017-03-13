Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lack of financial resources stalls works on Kitty Market

Mar 13, 2017 News 0

Restoration works on the Kitty Market have been stalled again due to a lack of financial resources.

A photo of the Kitty Market taken last year October

This is according to Patricia Chase-Greene, Mayor of Georgetown. She did not give a date as to when works will be completed, since work will only resume when income is generated.
Rehabilitation works started on the market in February, 2016 at an estimated cost of $240M.
The repairs were done in phases to accommodate the relocation of some of the vendors.
The market did not meet its November 1, 2016 reopening due to works on the market being stymied by the inability to procure materials and because the Council owed contractors, Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan had stated.
The City Council had hoped to finish works on the market in time for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.
Nevertheless, the council has insisted that it will be the country’s first air conditioned shopping venue.  The Kitty Market is to feature a traditional health centre, offices for payment of rates and taxes and an area for community councillors.
The Kitty Market was established in 1882, two years after the Bourda Market came into being.
Both residents and vendors of Kitty have expressed relief that the market which was once known as a landmark in the neighbourhood is being restored to its original state.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the...
Read More
Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch