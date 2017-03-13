Lack of financial resources stalls works on Kitty Market

Restoration works on the Kitty Market have been stalled again due to a lack of financial resources.

This is according to Patricia Chase-Greene, Mayor of Georgetown. She did not give a date as to when works will be completed, since work will only resume when income is generated.

Rehabilitation works started on the market in February, 2016 at an estimated cost of $240M.

The repairs were done in phases to accommodate the relocation of some of the vendors.

The market did not meet its November 1, 2016 reopening due to works on the market being stymied by the inability to procure materials and because the Council owed contractors, Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan had stated.

The City Council had hoped to finish works on the market in time for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Nevertheless, the council has insisted that it will be the country’s first air conditioned shopping venue. The Kitty Market is to feature a traditional health centre, offices for payment of rates and taxes and an area for community councillors.

The Kitty Market was established in 1882, two years after the Bourda Market came into being.

Both residents and vendors of Kitty have expressed relief that the market which was once known as a landmark in the neighbourhood is being restored to its original state.