Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Mar 13, 2017 Sports 0

It is expected to be fireworks from the start and a ding dong battle is in the making as all is set for the fourth annual Benjamin Cycle road race.
The event, which is being sponsored by overseas based former National cycling champion Wilbert Benjamin, will also mark the opening of the Benjamin Fitness Gym and the Benjamin Car wash to compliment the Benjamin Sports Store which was opened a few years ago.

Marlon Williams (centre back row), Robin Persaud and Raul Leal along with Director of Sports Christopher Jones and Errol Alphonso at the last presentation.

The cycling season is in top gear at the moment with a number of cyclists dominating. With the lucrative prizes on offer all the top cyclist in the Country are expected to throng to Berbice.
The 50 miles affair is expected to pedal off at 10:00hrs from in front of the Benjamin Sports Store at Lot 220 Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice, proceed to the No.51 Police station before returning to its place of origin.
The race which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) is expected to be a grueling affair, as the riders continue to look for the early advantage into the cycling season.
There will be prizes for the first 10 finishers, the top three juveniles, the first six veterans and the first three females to cross the finishing line. There will also be special races for mountain bike riders, while the BMX riders will also be showing off their mettle.
There will be eight sprint point prizes up for grabs, plus special incentives.
Cyclists are reminded that they must ride in their club colours. Transportation will be available at 06:00 hrs to take cyclists from Georgetown to Berbice.
Marlon “Fishy” Williams is the defending Champion, while Orville Hinds has won the event twice and Michael Anthony once.
Apart from the cycling action, there will be different categories of road races on the day. Boxing will also be staged while there will also be other novelty events and lots of giveaways.
The fitness gym is well equipped with all the modern training equipment including exercise bikes, treadmills, weighting lifting machines, electrical step up machines, dumbbells, and cardio machines among other equipment.
The gym will be opened on a daily basis and everyone is welcome to join.
The car wash is expected to provide the best and cheapest prices in the area, while certain concessions will be given to patrons who request special packages.     Benjamin, a native of Berbice, was a former national cyclist who represented Guyana at both the junior and senior levels. He also won the national school championship on three consecutive occasions.
He still rides in his adopted home land of Canada where he operates a sports store. He is expected to be among the riders today. The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

Mar 13, 2017

It is expected to be fireworks from the start and a ding dong battle is in the making as all is set for the fourth annual Benjamin Cycle road race. The event, which is being sponsored by overseas...
Read More
Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune...

Mar 13, 2017

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch