Fireworks expected on the Corentyne highway today

It is expected to be fireworks from the start and a ding dong battle is in the making as all is set for the fourth annual Benjamin Cycle road race.

The event, which is being sponsored by overseas based former National cycling champion Wilbert Benjamin, will also mark the opening of the Benjamin Fitness Gym and the Benjamin Car wash to compliment the Benjamin Sports Store which was opened a few years ago.

The cycling season is in top gear at the moment with a number of cyclists dominating. With the lucrative prizes on offer all the top cyclist in the Country are expected to throng to Berbice.

The 50 miles affair is expected to pedal off at 10:00hrs from in front of the Benjamin Sports Store at Lot 220 Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice, proceed to the No.51 Police station before returning to its place of origin.

The race which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) is expected to be a grueling affair, as the riders continue to look for the early advantage into the cycling season.

There will be prizes for the first 10 finishers, the top three juveniles, the first six veterans and the first three females to cross the finishing line. There will also be special races for mountain bike riders, while the BMX riders will also be showing off their mettle.

There will be eight sprint point prizes up for grabs, plus special incentives.

Cyclists are reminded that they must ride in their club colours. Transportation will be available at 06:00 hrs to take cyclists from Georgetown to Berbice.

Marlon “Fishy” Williams is the defending Champion, while Orville Hinds has won the event twice and Michael Anthony once.

Apart from the cycling action, there will be different categories of road races on the day. Boxing will also be staged while there will also be other novelty events and lots of giveaways.

The fitness gym is well equipped with all the modern training equipment including exercise bikes, treadmills, weighting lifting machines, electrical step up machines, dumbbells, and cardio machines among other equipment.

The gym will be opened on a daily basis and everyone is welcome to join.

The car wash is expected to provide the best and cheapest prices in the area, while certain concessions will be given to patrons who request special packages. Benjamin, a native of Berbice, was a former national cyclist who represented Guyana at both the junior and senior levels. He also won the national school championship on three consecutive occasions.

He still rides in his adopted home land of Canada where he operates a sports store. He is expected to be among the riders today. The presentation ceremony will be held immediately after the completion of the event. (Samuel Whyte)