Cop shoots taxi driver while chasing bandits who robbed him

Mar 13, 2017 News 0

A police corporal has been detained after he shot a man twice while in pursuit of two bandits who robbed him of gold jewellery in Saffon Street, Charlestown yesterday.
Kenneth Hoyte, 46, a taxi-driver of Tucville, Georgetown was shot to the left hand and knee during the confrontation and was admitted to the Georgetown Hospital in a stable condition.
Kaieteur News understands that the police rank of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, was driving  south along Saffon Street in the busy La Penitence Market traffic, when he was confronted by two males; one on a bicycle and the other on foot. The rank has alleged that the cyclist held him at gunpoint, while the other robber snatched his gold chain and a gold band and escaped.
According to information, the police corporal claimed that he exited the vehicle and pursued the suspects, who discharged several rounds in his direction. The rank said he returned fire.
Shortly after, it was discovered that Hoyte, who was in the vicinity, received two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by the same policeman.
Police in a release said that a female passer-by found the jewellery which purportedly belonged to the police rank and handed it over to him. Nine spent shells were recovered from the scene.
There however has been conflicting information surrounding the shooting and the ranks’ firearm has been lodged.

