Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the guidance of National Coach and former Nation Captain Levi Nedd. Nedd who is also the President of the BVA is doubling up as the manager coach. The team has played three matches so far losing two and winning one.

Their losses coming against a senior combination, while they demolished a club team in their other encounter.

The BVA U19 squad, which is made up of mostly players from the Guysuco Training Center, has been performing fantastically over the years in various encounters and helped Guyana to win the last Inter Guiana Games Volleyball competition.

In the first encounter they went down to a senior combined team 2-1 in three enthralling encounters. The scores were 25-15, 22-25 and 25-22. The BVA U19 team took some time before settling in to the strange atmosphere as all the games were played indoors. Guyana seldom plays indoor volleyball.

In their second game they demolished a senior club team 2-0. The scores were 25-03 and 25-18. The final games were again played against a senior combination and saw the teams engaging in a thrilling affair with the Trinidadians winning 2-1.

They scores were 25-15, 29-31 and 23-23. The combined team was made up of player’s ages 25-28 years. The matches were played at Chaguaramas.

The team was expected to play next at the UWI Campus in St. Augustine. The team is expected to return home tomorrow.

(Samuel Whyte)