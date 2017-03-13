Latest update March 13th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017 Sports 0

The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the guidance of National Coach and former Nation Captain Levi Nedd. Nedd who is also the President of the BVA is doubling up as the manager coach. The team has played three matches so far losing two and winning one.
Their losses coming against a senior combination, while they demolished a club team in their other encounter.
The BVA U19 squad, which is made up of mostly players from the Guysuco Training Center, has been performing fantastically over the years in various encounters and helped Guyana to win the last Inter Guiana Games Volleyball competition.
In the first encounter they went down to a senior combined team 2-1 in three enthralling encounters. The scores were 25-15, 22-25 and 25-22.  The BVA U19 team took some time before settling in to the strange atmosphere as all the games were played indoors. Guyana seldom plays indoor volleyball.
In their second game they demolished a senior club team 2-0. The scores were 25-03 and 25-18.  The final games were again played against a senior combination and saw the teams engaging in a thrilling affair with the Trinidadians winning 2-1.
They scores were 25-15, 29-31 and 23-23. The combined team was made up of player’s ages 25-28 years. The matches were played at Chaguaramas.
The team was expected to play next at the UWI Campus in St. Augustine.  The team is expected to return home tomorrow.
(Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Berbice U19 Volleyball team suffers mixed fortune so far in Trinidad

Mar 13, 2017

The touring Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Squad although experiencing mixed fortunes on the trip to Trinidad so far, has impressed most of those who have seen them play. The team is under the...
Read More
Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Regal Sports Softball rescheduled for March 26

Mar 13, 2017

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League...

Mar 12, 2017

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Confusion and Obfuscation

    If the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began announcing new tax measures or if the Ministry of Health suddenly decided that... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch