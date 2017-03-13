20th Cheddi Jagan Mem. 50-mile Cycle Road Race West Demerara Leg…Jamal John takes overall accolade; Dey, Niles and Bourne also win

By Franklin Wilson

Still a young cyclist to his more seasoned counterparts in the senior category, Jamal John proved yet again that he has an explosive finish despite his stature. The Team Coco’s riders won in exciting style the second leg of the three-leg Cheddi Jagan Memorial 50-mile cycle Road Race.

Yesterday’s leg was contested on the West Demerara and barring a small piece of road which is still under construction at the Vreed-en-hoop junction, for the most part the roadway has been fully done over which most of the riders commended since it encouraged competitive riding.

In the end however, John outdueled Michael Anthony to win the race, which pedaled off from Wales on the West Bank, proceeded to Bushy Park on the East Bank of Essequibo before returning to Schoonord just off the Demerara Harbour Bridge for the finish, in One Hour 54 Minutes 30 Seconds (1’54.34″).

John’s dominance of the race was underlined with him taking half of the eight sprint prizes on offer, Anthony captured 2 with one each going to Hamza Eastman (2015 winner) and Stephano Husbands. The event was not contested last year as a result of the ongoing road construction.

The other top four places in the senior category wet to Alanzo Ambrose, Christopher Griffith, Curtis Dey and Mark Harris in that order.

Dey was once more unstoppable in the junior category relegating reigning junior road race champion Christopher Cornelius to the second position with the third going to Adealie Hodge.

The indefatigable Junior Niles retained the Veteran top spot, outmaneuvering Ralph Williams and Lear Nunes in One Hour 21 Minutes 42 Seconds having turned back at Uitvlugt on the West Coast to finish at Schoonord.

Shane Bourne defeated Ozia Macullay in a photo finish to win the mountain bike category with Julio Melville third, they covered the same distance as the veterans.

The event, which was sponsored by Nazeer Ahmad of Cell King for the 8th successive year, saw a number of People’s Progressive Party activists attending including member of Parliament and former Director of Sport Neil Kumar who thanked all the competitors for making the event a success.

He reminded them that the occasion was a special one in memory of one of the great leaders of Guyana who was an avid supporter of sport and the development of athletes. Cash incentives and trophies were presented to the top six seniors as well as the first three juniors, veterans and mountain bikers.

As the month of activities continues, Kumar informed that a Fitness Walk would be held this Sunday at the National Park from 07:00hrs whilst the third and final leg of the cycle road race is set for the Essequibo Coast on Sunday March 26th next.

The first stage of the Hassan Mohamed organized event was held in Berbice to weekends ago and was won by Shaquel Agard. A total of 44 riders faced starter’s orders yesterday.