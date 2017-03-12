US$150M CJIA Expansion Project 56% complete

– Runway 55.7% complete

– Foundation works for New arrivals Terminal building complete

The US$150M Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Expansion Project aimed at

modernizing the state’s main airport is on track for a year-end completion with a new terminal building to be commissioned as early as mid-year.

The project was inked on November 11, 2011 between the Government of Guyana and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC). It is being funded partly through the Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China.

The Government of Guyana procured the services of engineering consultants – the MMM Group and CEMCO Inc. – taking the total cost of the project to US$150M, up from US$138 million.

The Project commenced on January 16, 2013. Works were expected to last for 32 months making the initial completion date – September 16, 2015. However, due to several delays, this has now been extended to the end of this year.

Runway

The runway – one component of the project – entailed one end of the runway being extended. The initial measurement of the runway was 2270 metres.

This design was amended after the contractor encountered difficulties with the terrain. The decision was then taken to extend both ends of the runway – 710 m to the north-east and 840 m to the south-west.

The Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, during his Budget 2017presentation in December last year, stated that the runway was 50.54 percent complete and is slated to be fully completed by November this year.

Through the Ministry, the Project Manager, Carmichael Thorne was asked to provide an update on the works currently ongoing.

He revealed that the runway is currently is 55.7 percent complete and this component is on track for its November 2017 deadline.

The Minister during his budget presentation also provided a breakdown of the works completed thus far on this section. He revealed that the excavation and the foundation treatment processes were both completed while the sand backfill process is 68.7 percent completed, at both ends of the runway. This process is expected to be fully concluded by June 2017.

Thorne stated that the sand backfill is now 81.57 percent complete and this is also on track for its mid-year deadline.

New Arrivals Terminal and works to existing Terminal building

Early last year the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had announced that a new Arrivals Terminal Building will be constructed. This building is scheduled to be completed by March of next year. Further, the existing terminal building will be renovated to accommodate departures only

Thorne reported that the foundation works for the new terminal building are completed, with the installation of the ground beams in progress. The prefabricated steel structure frame installation and floor decking is also in progress, he stated.

Meanwhile, works have already commenced on the existing terminal building and according to Thorne, the works will be conducted in three phases which entails works to the ceiling, floor, walls, plumbing, electrical, communication, furniture, equipment etc.

Each phase, he explained, will consist of preparatory works and permanent works.

“We are in the preparatory works stage of phase one which will be completed at the end of March. Preparatory works are those works required to ensure that the existing operation of the airport is not affected by the rehabilitation.

Permanent works to the existing terminal building will commence thereafter. Phase 1 is the rehabilitation of the first half of the Check-In area. – Preparatory works for Phase 1 consist of : expanding the existing Check-In area towards the existing departure lounge; the relocating of existing equipment to this new area and; construction of a partition wall to the first half of the Check-In area to allow for permanent work to this area,” Thorne stated.

Relocation of residents

Two residents within the north-east footprint of the project were already relocated. Contracts were awarded for the relocation of three other residents.

Thorne reported that the construction of the houses for the three other residents is complete and that contract was awarded to Rohit Persaud Construction Service and Plumbing.

The total cost to construct the buildings was $7.3M and the contractor was awarded the contract after a selective bidding process, he stated.