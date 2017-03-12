Three confess to killing Rose Hall resident a year ago

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Rose Hall Town

resident over a year ago.

Caitanya Kishundyal, 21, of Lot 28 First Street, Swamp Section, Rose Hall, Berbice succumbed on February 5, last year, at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) two days after he was shot to the abdomen by a lone gunman who attacked him at his home.

The armed suspect was reportedly confronted by Kisundyal when a scuffle ensued resulting in the latter being shot.

The man who had accomplices at the time of the invasion was said to be hiding near the fence of his home. The men escaped and Kishundyal, despite being shot, followed them, he subsequently collapsed.

He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital and transferred to the GPH the following day where he eventually succumbed.

On Saturday the Station Sergeant attached to the Rose Hall Outpost acting on information received, placed a man in custody, it was then during an interrogation that the man confessed to being present when Kishundyal was killed.

Divisional Commander Ian Amsterdam stated that the man also named his accomplices. Amsterdam added that the two persons were then taken into custody.

He stated that so far all three men have confessed to being present at the time of the attempted robbery/murder but they are now pointing fingers at each other.

The men are likely to be charged shortly.