Soaring to new heights: Multifaceted Olivia Rodrigues is a ‘Special Person’

By Suraj Narine

Noting that the sky is no longer the limit, somehow we are still rendered speechless at mankind’s

ability to reach unimaginable heights. Those who ascend are often those who understand the true meaning of discipline, dedication and devotion.

Our Special Person this week, the multifaceted Ms. Olivia Rodrigues, is one such person.

In the spirit of International Women’s Day which was observed last Wednesday, Kaieteur News caught up with Ms. Rodrigues at her place of employment, Air Services Limited (ASL) where she executes her duties as the Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of that company.

Being introduced to the world of work at a young age, her journey is centred around, and continues to be all about discipline, determination and dedication.

It is only fitting to assume that when one thinks of outstanding, over-achieving and therefore inspirational young Guyanese women, Ms. Rodrigues will most likely be nominated the poster-child.

But before we go further, now would be the opportune time to reveal that Ms. Rodrigues is only 21 years old. She has moved through the ranks in the aviation management section of ASL at lightning speed, and is on the verge of conquering. She is seen as an inspiration to many, and is hailed as a contributor to Guyana’s aviation fraternity.

EARLY LIFE

She was born on March 26, 1996 to John and Olivia Rodrigues, a lovely couple from Kamarang located in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni Region. She grew up with two siblings: her brother, Veteran Radio Announcer, Merrano Isaacs

and sister, Alicia Rodrigues.

“Merrano is my maternal half-brother and I grew up with him. I remember him taking me to the studio when I was little and I would spend hours looking at him. At one point I wanted to be a radio announcer. He has played an important role in my life. My mother, however, is my inspiration, and the reason why I work so hard.”

At the age of two, her family migrated to the coast. They settled in a little community called Bel Air located in Berbice. Her family spent a year before moving west along the coast.

Ms. Rodrigues recalls living in various places including Ogle and Industry on the East Coast of Demerara; and La Penitence and Eccles on the East Bank of Demerara.

The Rodrigues now reside in Beterverwagting, on the East Coast of Demerara. Her father was recently ordained as a Priest in the Anglican Diocese.

EDUCATION BACKGROUND

Ms. Rodrigues attended Ketley Primary School in Charlestown where she wrote the Secondary Schools Entrance Examination (SSEE) and secured an opportunity to attend Queen’s College (QC).

During her time there, Ms. Rodrigues battled school life and a vocation where she eventually found a balance, and later, conquered.

She leapfrogged to the National Top Performers List back in 2012; walking away with 11 Grade Ones under her belt. In that year also, she made it on the Regional CSEC Merit List of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) – ranking ninth in the Caribbean in the area of Office Administration (OA).

She subsequently went in pursuit of a Level Four, Association of Business Executives (ABE) in 2014, where she copped the Top Paper Prize Award, ranking number one worldwide under the Introduction of Business Communication module.

Ms. Rodrigues is currently pursuing an ABE Level Five Diploma in Business Management.

MOST CHALLENGING PERIOD

Quizzed on the most challenging period of her life, Ms. Rodrigues said that it was probably growing up.

“We didn’t have much. My parents left Kamarang in search of a better life. For most of my childhood my mom was a domestic worker and my father was a Security Guard. They could barely make ends meet. It was slightly easier in primary school because majority of the kids there faced the same situation.

I guess I felt it more when I started QC. For example, due to the fact I didn’t have internet connection at home I was at a disadvantage when it came to homework and assignments.”

Her brother Merrano was a big help, she recalled. He would obtain the information she need for her assignments and take it home. However, sometimes he would work late and because she needed the information for the next day, the determined Olivia would be up late hustling to get her work done.

“When I had no other alternative for assignments that I needed to do on my own, I would go to the internet cafe and try my best to get all the information in the shortest possible time because, of course, that cost money which we barely had.

Other kids had access to these simple resources right in their own homes. Other things like hanging out with friends I couldn’t do. When everyone else was at the mall, I was at home, because my parents couldn’t afford to spend money on things like that. Being the private person I am, of course, I made excuses to my friends.”

Despite these challenges, Olivia excelled.

ADVANCING AT THE SPEED OF LIGHT

Fresh out of school, Ms. Rodrigues was introduced to the world of work. According to her, the aviation fraternity wasn’t her first choice. In fact, it was never on her list.

“I always pictured myself working in a bank, but at that time, leaving school, I just needed a job and I couldn’t be picky. So I came to ASL as a Work Study Student working in the Flight Operations Department in February 2013. My duty was to assist the department in executing basic administrative duties including switchboard operating and filing as well as assisting in the passenger check-in process. Things moved on from there and I just went with it.,” the ambitious young woman said.

Things just didn’t merely “move on”, things moved on at the speed of light, because two months later, she became a Flight Operations Officer and was responsible for passenger check-ins, boarding and execution of paperwork associated with that process.

Weeks later, Ms. Rodrigues moved on to assisting the Senior Administrative Officer of the Air Services Flight Training School.

Three months later – at just 17-years-old, Ms. Rodrigues became the Flight School Administrative Officer and was tasked with managing the affairs of the facility.

She was recorded as the youngest person in ASL history to hold this position. So to sum it up: in five months, she went from an intern to becoming the manager of a flight school.

Ms. Rodrigues served in that capacity for three years before becoming the Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of ASL last year.

Apart from receiving compulsory aviation training, Ms. Rodrigues was also part of the Private Pilot Ground School of ASL’s Flight Training School.

Last Friday evening, at an event celebrating women in aviation, she received an award for her dedicated service to the aviation sector.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

According to ASL Executive, Mrs. Annette Arjoon-Martins, she stumbled across Ms. Rodrigues when she applied to ASL.

“A very strong element of Air Services Limited Corporate Social Responsibility programme is its Hinterland Students Internship which offers hinterland graduates an opportunity to gain valuable work experience.

I had the good fortune to come across young Olivia Rodrigues who had applied to Air Services Limited straight out of Queen’s College. She immediately struck me as the ideal candidate to become part of our ASL family and a candidate who could be groomed as a role model.”

Apart from her extremely impressive CXC results, Ms. Rodrigues’ modest yet firm manner stood out immediately.

“I remember thinking that this was someone who ASL could not afford to lose. However, due to her young age she couldn’t be hired immediately, but her stars were lined up, as the Flight School had a new programme starting the same week of her application. The timing was perfect for her to be enrolled in the ground school of the Private Pilot Programme, an essential requirement for a flight operations staffer.

Unsurprisingly, she continued her streak of academic excellence and not only topped the ground school in every aspect but also endeared herself to both the flight instructors and her classmates. This reinforced my earlier impression that she was someone who would soar to great heights within a very short time.” Mrs. Arjoon-Martins said.

DETERMINATION

The veteran pilot said that she began grooming the teenager.

“I took her under my wing as if she were my own daughter and shared every aspect of aviation management that I myself had been fortunate to have been exposed to.

My hyperactive and exuberant management style did not faze her, she kept abreast, and very soon developed a remarkable capacity to not understand exactly what I wanted, but sometimes to get what was done completed before I had even asked. A rare quality which made her not only indispensable, but a joy to work with.” Mrs. Arjoon-Martins reflected.

She noted that Ms. Rodrigues’ star-streak from a receptionist, flight dispatcher to an assistant flight school administrator and eventually a flight school administrator, was a direct result of her dedication to her duties: working overtime when needed to get her tasks completed and her unwavering determination to succeed.

“I distinctly remember her tenure as flight school administrator, breaking the record for the school’s enrolment, which was as a result of her targeting the fourth formers and getting them interested in a career in aviation. She was ably supported by the flight instructors and the student pilots themselves, which made all the difference in stimulating interest.”

Ms. Rodrigues’ capacity to think outside of the traditional box propelled her further up the management line, Mrs. Arjoon-Martins said.

“I am privileged to have contributed to her remarkable growth and have absolute confidence in the role she has played in the lives of others who have come after her. I salute this outstanding young woman in aviation.”

AVOCATION

Ms. Rodrigues, is no stranger to the performing arts. She stunned the nation back in 2006 during her debut on the Radio Serial Drama, Merundoi Incorporated. She was only 10 years old at the time. Ms. Rodrigues – some 11 years later – still captivates thousands of listeners who tune in to listen to the show. She currently plays the role as “Devine”.

Ms. Rodrigues also featured in many commercials during her pre-teen life. She has played roles in numerous stage shows including “Pluft”; a play that was written in 1955 by Brazilian Maria Clara Machado, Brazil’s most important children’s author. It was performed by an all-Guyanese cast under the direction of both Gem Madhoo-Nascimento and Margaret Lawrence.The play featured in Carifesta X 2008 and was done on behalf of the Brazilian contingent.

Ms. Rodrigues played the role of a young girl abducted by a pirate and taken to a house where a family of ghosts lives. She befriends a shy and scared ghost called “Pluft” who eventually aids her in escaping her captor, the dreaded swashbuckler, “Cork-foot”.

LOVE WHAT YOU DO

Olivia Rodrigues clearly understands the adage, “Practice what you preach” all too well. Her interview concluded with a well thought-out expression.

“When you love what you do, it isn’t work anymore and no matter what challenges you are facing in life, never ever give up. Through dedication and hard work you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Hard work pays off”.