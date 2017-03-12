Phagali coming and SOCU waiting

If nutten more than ever, Jagdeo praying to get back in power. He like a man in jail waiting to come out. Of course dem boys know that waiting is de hardest thing. Some people deh pun remand and all dem want is to get dem name pun de trial list so dem can either come out or get dem sentence.

While dem waiting is like de time never coming. That is de situation Jagdeo deh in. After SOCU pull him in he get so vex that he praying to get to elections because he want lock up all dem SOCU people just like how he lock up Benschop fuh five years without trial.

And dem boys seh that de man spiteful. He pay a man who use to wuk wid Courts to vote against any decision to free Benschop. All dem other jurors seh not guilty but Jagdeo boy hold out. If was murder Benschop woulda be free. But this was treason.

Soulja Bai is a nice guy and he come out to seh that SOCU should never arrest Jagdeo, that dem should find a better way to question him. One man ask if de shoe been pun de other foot if Jagdeo woulda been so nice.

That is not de only thing that people talking about; dem talking about de new holiday that gun be celebrated today. De holiday name Phagali. Of course is now people understand wha people mean when dem seh somebody Phagali. It mean that de person confuse and he can’t decide between one thing and de other. If a woman stand up near a cow he can’t decide whether he should kiss de woman or de cow, although dem got nuff men would really prefer to kiss de cow.

Nicole combine Phagwah, de festival of colours, wid Diwali, de festival of lights. So de holiday Phagali would be de festival of coloured lights. But to enjoy it de whole country got to have blackout.

Talk half and watch how Jagdeo praying to get at SOCU.