Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

As part of its Social Cohesion initiative the popular Sha’veh Entertainment Center and business entity, will be sponsoring an indoor games day today at their Lot 33, Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice location.
According to the organizers the activity has been organised to keep with the country’s Social Cohesive initiative in mind. In addition to seeking to bring people together, the idea is to bring more unity and togetherness which is lacking in the community.
Not much is there to be done on Weekends especially on Sundays and the games will also be used as a form of relaxation for persons and take them away from stress. According to Sha’veh another reason for the day is to help quell the scourge of suicide and other illicit activities which are also prevalent in the area. He is willing to sponsor e activity on a weekly basis.
Indoor games of all sorts will be played including whist, dominoes, draughts, checkers, and chess among others.
Teams and players are encouraged to be present from 10:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)
