Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

Mar 12, 2017 Sports 0

As part of its Social Cohesion initiative the popular Sha’veh Entertainment Center and business entity, will be sponsoring an indoor games day today at their Lot 33, Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice location.
According to the organizers the activity has been organised to keep with the country’s Social Cohesive initiative in mind. In addition to seeking to bring people together, the idea is to bring more unity and togetherness which is lacking in the community.
Not much is there to be done on Weekends especially on Sundays and the games will also be used as a form of relaxation for persons and take them away from stress. According to Sha’veh another reason for the day is to help quell the scourge of suicide and other illicit activities which are also prevalent in the area. He is willing to sponsor e activity on a weekly basis.
Indoor games of all sorts will be played including whist, dominoes, draughts, checkers, and chess among others.
Teams and players are encouraged to be present from 10:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and GDF for today’s final; Conquerors and St. Ignatius battle for 3rd

National Women’s Development League …Paiwomak Warriors and...

Mar 12, 2017

By Franklin Wilson Paiwomak Warriors Football Club based at Annai in the Rupununi will battle the Guyana Defence Force in today’s final of the National Women’s Developmental League which will...
Read More
Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Milestone man Herath spins Lanka to Galle victory

Mar 12, 2017

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph...

Mar 12, 2017

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Mar 12, 2017

Milo football resumes today with four more matches

Milo football resumes today with four more

Mar 12, 2017

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello Crawford wins feature 35-lap race; Curtis Dey cops juvenile race

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello...

Mar 12, 2017

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment Centre Corentyne Berbice

Indoor games day at Sha’veh Entertainment...

Mar 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Pay the people their money!

    The workers who are being made redundant by the closure of the Wales Estate should be paid their severance, in accordance... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch