Georgetown Mayor’s son shot, robbed

Richard Mittleholzer, 46, the son of Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green was shot and robbed around 1:00 AM yesterday at a bar at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

According to ‘D’ Division Commander Leslie James, Mittleholzer was having a few drinks at a popular night spot in the area when he was approached by a lone male carrying a firearm. James said that the gunman accosted Mittleholzer who resisted and was shot in the abdomen. He was also robbed of a chain and a wrist band.

The Commander said that the injured man was transported to West Demerara Hospital and was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was listed in a serious but stable condition. James said that the bandit fled and no one has been arrested as the police continue to investigate the incident.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, Ms. Chase-Green said she was informed about the incident around 1:30 AM yesterday and was told that her son was with a female companion and another friend when the incident occurred. She said that Mittleholzer was celebrating his birthday and having a few drinks when he was approached by male demanding valuables.

According to the Mayor, Mittleholzer is not in a critical condition, but he is still not out of danger. According to reports, emergency surgery was performed on the injured man to remove the bullet that was lodged in his abdomen.

Chase-Green said that she is worried as any parent but has to stay strong and is hopeful for her son’s speedy recovery.