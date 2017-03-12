Cop accidentally shoots policewoman

A policeman accidentally shot a policewoman yesterday morning when he attempted to clear a weapon taken from a supernumerary constable during a routine stop and search exercise.

According to 36-year-old Glenroy Skeete, a supernumerary constable attached to a gold and diamond trading company, around 10:30 am yesterday he was driving his vehicle along Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of Camp Ayangana when he was stopped by a police patrol vehicle.

Skeete said that the police signaled him to stop and instructed him to exit his vehicle. He complied. The man said that the three officers that comprised the patrol asked if he was carrying a firearm and he answered in the affirmative.

It was at that point that Skeete indicated to the officers that he was license to carry the weapon because of the nature of his work. One of the officers then instructed him to hand over the weapon and as he was attempting to clear the breach of his 9MM pistol he was advised against doing so.

The weapon was subsequently taken from him by the officer sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and handed over to another officer identified only as Constable Singh sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

It was at this point that Singh attempted to clear the weapon when it accidentally went off hitting the driver, a policewoman in the buttocks. “All I hear is pow”, Skeete said at this point he heard the driver exclaimed “Singh you shoot me; wha you shoot me for”. Unaware of his actions the officer responsible for the shooting said, “No; me ain’t shoot you”.

When it was realized that the woman was indeed shot an attempt was made to take her to the hospital, but the other two officers could not drive. Skeete said he parked his car and drove the injured woman and the other officers to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC).

He opined that had the officers heeded the request for him to clear the weapon the woman would not have been shot. He believes that the over exuberance of the officer to clear the weapon could have resulted in the death of his colleague. The man said that it must have been that the attempt to clear the weapon was not done according to normal procedures.

Had the officer cleared the weapon training it downwards or upwards as in standard operating procedure the accident would not have occurred.

At the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), the police officers there were mum on the issue. A staff at the hospital said that the woman was being treated and was not in a serious condition. According to reports the police have since taken a statement from the officer who accidentally fired the weapon. (Brushell Blackman)