Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Two Berbice sporting bodies have extended congratulations to cricketers Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh on their recent successes. The message reads:

‘On behalf of the President, Executive and members of the Achievers Youth and Sports Club and the member of the West Berbice Cricket Association, we would like to congratulate Keon Joseph on his outstanding performance, career best 7-53 and urge you continue to be focus that is just the start, you have been a hard worker from since your under 15.

Friday 10thwas truly your day, because of which you were selected in the Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL Squad. The executives and members wish you all the best, we would also extend congratulation to another Berbician Gajanand Singh also being selected for the Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad, we wish they will keep the Berbice flag flying.’