Berbice organisations congratulates Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh

Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM
Two Berbice sporting bodies have extended congratulations to cricketers Keon Joseph and Gajanand Singh on their recent successes. The message reads:
‘On behalf of the President, Executive and members of the Achievers Youth and Sports Club and the member of the West Berbice Cricket Association, we would like to congratulate Keon Joseph on his outstanding performance, career best 7-53 and urge you continue to be focus that is just the start, you have been a hard worker from since your under 15.
Friday 10thwas truly your day, because of which you were selected in the Guyana Amazon Warriors CPL Squad. The executives and members wish you all the best, we would also extend congratulation to another Berbician Gajanand Singh also being selected for the Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad, we wish they will keep the Berbice flag flying.’
Mar 12, 2017By Franklin Wilson Paiwomak Warriors Football Club based at Annai in the Rupununi will battle the Guyana Defence Force in today’s final of the National Women’s Developmental League which will...
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
Mar 12, 2017
I read that a prisoner lost one of his hands a week before he was due to be released. He was sentenced to two six-month... more
The workers who are being made redundant by the closure of the Wales Estate should be paid their severance, in accordance... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), operated by many countries in the world, Sir Ronald... more