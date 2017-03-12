Assistant Commissioner Williams wants Strategic Plan to develop sports in Police Force

By Edison Jefford

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams believes that a Strategic Plan is needed

to take sports within the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to the next level because the organisation obviously has the natural talent to compete against the best athletes and teams.

Williams was at the time speaking to the media after the successful sojourn of Mixed Martial Arts practitioner, police trainee, Shenese Bobb in Trinidad and Tobago. Williams informed that ‘talent’ is abundant within the Felix Austin Police Training College.

He singled out the College because, in his view, it should be one of the main focuses of Strategic Plan to develop sports in the Police Force; the Assistant Commissioner was addressing questions on the slump of the Police at the Inter-Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC), where their last victory came in 2013 at Eve Leary.

“The three years we lost ISAAC is unprecedented and I have spoken to ASP Williams (the Force Sports Officer) because the Sports Department needs to develop a Strategic Plan,” Williams said, adding that some changes need to be made as it relates to team selection.

The Assistant Commissioner, who is credited with re-introducing Rugby and other disciplines to the Force, said that some of the new talent coming through the Training College need to be more exposed to competition so that there is consistent recruitment.

Williams revealed that when he examined how the soldiers were able to beat the Police for three consecutive years, what surfaced is the success of robust athletic recruitment drive of the Guyana Defence Force. Williams said the Police Force has similar talent at the Training College, but they need the right training and exposure.

He noted that a Plan will address all of that. “As a former national athlete, I know every sport has a season and we need to start thinking about these things,” Williams said. Asked what is helping the Police to succeed in Football, he alluded to proper management.

“There’s a Strategic Plan for Football in the Police Force. Assistant Commissioner, Brian Joseph is in charge of the team. Joseph is doing the right thing because what I know is that, like what we spoke of earlier; there is a recruitment process in place,” Williams continued.

He informed that currently the Police can easily field an ‘A’ and ‘B’ team in Football because of the amount of players who have shown an interest in their programme. The Police Force recently lost 0-1 to Western Tigers in the Petra Organisation Limacol Final.