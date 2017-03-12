AIBA certifies Agard, Braithwaite

Local referee/judges Ramona Agard and Richard Braithwaite were on Tuesday certified One Star by AIBA, the world governing body for boxing.

In an official correspondence to Guyana Boxing Association president Steve Ninvalle, AIBA Executive Director William Louis-Marie declared Agard and Braithwaite were both successful at the exams held on December 6 last in Barbados.

“The following R&J(s) have successfully passed the exam to obtain their AIBA certification,” the correspondence stated. The letter was carbon copied to AIBA president Dr. Ching- Kuo Wu and Chairman of the AIBA Referee and Judges Commission Osvaldo Bisbal.

In an invited comment Ninvalle said that he was verbally informed of the certification while in Switzerland last year. “We welcome the good news for boxing and Guyana. I can attest that it was not an easy road but with discipline and dedication they were able to achieve. On behalf of my executive I say to Miss Agard and Mr. Braithwaite heartiest congratulations,” Ninvalle explained.

The GBA boss assured that the association will not rest on its laurels as three other RJs are earmarked for One Star certification. “Our intention is to have five One Stars by the end of 2017. In addition, our push would be to have Braithwaite and Agard move up to Two Star.”

The recent certification has made Agard and Braithwaite the two highest ranked officials in Guyana.

Agard is the Chairperson of the local RJs Commission. She has been invited to officiate in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Championship late in April.