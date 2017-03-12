Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM

12th DMW National Park Cycle Meet …Romello Crawford wins feature 35-lap race; Curtis Dey cops juvenile race

Mar 12, 2017 Sports

The Berbice based Trojan Cycle Club enjoyed a fruitful day on the inner circuit of

Organiser Hassan Mohamed (right) with winners and other recipients of prizes following the presentation yesterday at the National Park.

Guyana premier cycling track when Curtis Dey and Romello Crawford stormed to victory in the juvenile 10-lap and feature school boys and invitation 35-lap race yesterday.
Crawford’s victory brought the curtains down on the 12th edition of the annual Demerara Distillers Limited Diamond Mineral Water 11 Race National Park Cycle Meet.
Competing against a bevy of experienced campaigners, Crawford won the contest in One Hour 16 Minutes 24 Seconds lowering last year’s winning time of 1’ 19.58″ set by Orville Hinds who had to settle for 5th place this time around.
Trailing Crawford to the line was reigning National Road Race champion Geron Williams followed by Stephano Husbands, Shaquel Agard in fourth position with Hamza Eastman closing out the top six positions.
Dey, who has been ruling the roost at the junior level for a few races now, did so once again with victory in the juvenile 10-lap contest ahead of Briton John and Adealie Hodge, winning in 25 Minutes.
Following are the day’ full results:

Race                                    Laps    Placing
BMX Boys 6-9 years                   2          Jose Rodrigues, Jared Barrington, John Niles
12-14 Boys and Girls                   3          David Hicks (7’ 26”), Jonathan Ramsuchit, Jomar Holigan
Mountain Bikes                             5          Colwyne Archer, Stephan Gobin
Veterans Under-50                      5          Junior Niles (11’ 22”), Ian Jackson, Sybourne Fernandes
Veterans Over-50                         5          Kennard Lovell (11’ 25”), Linden Blackman
Juveniles                                         10         Curtis Dey (25’00”), Briton John, Adealie Hodge
School Boys and Invitation    35         Romello Crawford (1’ 16.24”), Geron Williams, Stephano
Husbands, Shaquel Agard, Orville Hinds, Hamza Eastman

