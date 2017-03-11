West Side 10/10 softball continues on Sunday

The West Side 10/10 softball cricket competition is set to continue tomorrow at the Leonora Primary School and Parika grounds.

Among the players expected to be on show are Amrit Rai, Ricardo Adams, Travis Drakes and Vishnu Tammechandra.

Omesh Parbhu and Jit Superbet Shop are the sponsors on board so far and other corporate entities are encouraged to contribute towards the upliftment of softball cricket on the West Coast of Demerara. Interested persons can contact Prem Persaud on 641-1173.