Warriors destroy Black Sharks in low key affair

New Amsterdam Warriors beat an uninspiring Fyrish Black Sharks 44-26 in a lackluster affair when play continued in the Annual Anamayah Basketball Competition for teams in Berbice on Sunday on the Fyrish Basketball Court.

The visiting Warriors took control early as they ran the timid Black Sharks all over the place to end the first quarter 9-3 in the low scoring affair.

Both teams missed a lot of opportunities in the second quarter as the Warriors scored six points to the Sharks four as the half ended 15-7.

There was no difference as the second half began with the Warriors pushing ahead and moved in for the kill, scoring 20 points to the Sharks 13 at the third quarter ended 35-20.

As the last stanza began the battle wary Warriors were all over the listless Black Sharks as they finally sunk them, scoring 9 points to the Sharks 6, as the game ended 44-26.

Top scoring for the Warriors were Kevin Thom 16 points, while Shamar France and Kwesi Mickle scored eight each.

Top scoring for the Black Sharks were Garfield Benjamin with seven, while Royston Crandon and Ruel Franklin scored five each.

The competition will continue on Sunday at the Rose Hall Town Court with Rose Hall Town Jammers playing Hopetown Steelers at 16:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)