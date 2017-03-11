Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:30 AM

Tek dem money and jail some of dem

Mar 11, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When you commit a crime and you get ketch you does repent. You does holler how you sorry; how you didn’t mean to do it and how you gun never do it again.
Nuff people does be willing to do whatever it takes to tek shame out dem face.
Dem boys always know Rob de Earth was one of de scamp in de bunch of Jagdeo kavakamites. He sit down wid Jagdeo and scheme up a scheme that put dem in Pradoville housing scheme. Dem rob de nation of de true value of de land all of dem tek to build a mansion.
Now that Soulja Bai got dem dancing round ee li’l finger Rob de Earth start fuh sing. He now saying how he can pay de difference if Soulja Bai want more money fuh de land.
Dem boys want to know if de money that he gun pay back wid, is part of de $3 billion wha he seh he spend fuh build 27 bridge at Den Amstel and Parika backdam.
Or if he gun use some of de money wha BaiShanLin de carry fuh him in paper bag de day rain fall and all de US money fall out pun de road.
Is not dem two things alone Rob de Earth mek money on. He tek de airwaves put dem in he sissy name, and she live in New York. After dem lose de elections he tun round and sell de radio channels to Ansa McAl fuh a huge sum of money.
Dem boys don’t even know if he pay any tax pun that transaction. He sell his house too. GRA should check.
Rob de Earth and dem other scamps do so much to de Guyanese nation that if dem boys got to expose all it gun tek nuff newspaper. Fuh Jagdeo, de one and only Ali Baba, de original, it gun tek all de newspapers in de world and even dem gun run out of pages.
Anyhow, back to de pay back. Dem boys got a solution to whisper in Soulja Bai ears. He must do wha dem magistrate does do—allow you to pay back and jail dem pun top.
Dem boys also want tell Soulja Bai bout de innocent people who get caught up in de Pradoville scheme he should allow de people to pay de true value.
However, fuh Jagdeo, Rob de Earth and de entire Cabinet, including Luncheon, who tek land there should pay de true value and go to jail, too.
Talk half and watch how some of de once powerful people begging like a dawg.

Publisher’s Note

