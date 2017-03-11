Skinny’s brother discharged on murder charge

Jamil Young, the brother of now dead notorious criminal Jermaine ‘Skinny’ Charles, was on Thursday freed of a murder charge by City Magistrate Dylon Bess.

Young, 29, of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara was accused of murdering Randy Persaud on March 10, 2015 at Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

Based on reports, 27-year-old Persaud, a shopkeeper, was gunned down while sitting in front of his home at Lot 83 Third Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

Due to insufficient evidence, Magistrate Bess discharged Young of the offence at the conclusion of a preliminary inquiry in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.