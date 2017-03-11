Singh, Mootoo spur ECD to 38-run victory over Mahaica/Mahaicony

Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:20 AM
By Zaheer Mohamed
Rajendra Singh struck a top score of 44 and left arm spinner Daniel Mootoo grabbed 3-10 to guide East Coast Demerara to a 38-run victory Mahaica/Mahaicony in a low scoring affair when the National Secondary Schools
Cricket League continued yesterday.
Omprakash Bharat removed opener Hemnauth Dindyal (00) and Pradesh Balkishun (01), while Windell Fordyce accounted for Andrew Samaroo (01) and Khemraj Panaram (01) to reduced East Coast Demerara to 9-4 after they were inserted at Fairfield before Singh and Mootoo added 21 for the fifth-wicket. Singh struck Suddesh David and Shoaib Shaw for sixes before he departed for 44 after facing 77 balls, while Mootoo was taken off Trevon Charles for seven. Mahaica/Mahaicony bowlers continued to maintain a steady line and picked up wickets at regular intervals as East Coast Demerara were bowled out for 80 in 28.5 overs in hazy conditions. Bharat 2-8, Fordyce 2-10, Chatterpaul Durga 2-11 and Trevon Charles 2-17 were the main wicket takers.
Devanand Khemraj uprooted the stumps of opener Shoaib Shaw (05) and trapped Fordyce (00) lbw to restrict Mahaica/Mahaicony to 8-2 before Mootoo had Ravin Ramsarup (09) taken at 20-3. Samaroo then removed Lakeram Ramkissoon (03) without addition to the total, while Mootoo sent back Durga (00) to further peg back the scoring. Satrohan Doodnauth attempted to hit his team out of trouble, but after hitting Samaroo for four and smashing Mootoo for six, he was bowled by Mootoo for 13. The rest of the batting crumbled as Mahaica/Mahaicony were bowled out for 48 in 22.2 overs. Khemraj supported Mootoo with 2-9.
Meanwhile, the East Coast Demerara combined team was selected for the next round following the contest.
The ECD squad reads; Windell Fordyce, Omprakash Bharat, Rajendra Singh, Daniel Mootoo, Pradesh Balkishun, Rovin Ramsarup, Trevon Charles, Shoaib Shaw, Khemraj Panoram, Edmond Pearson, Hemnauth Dindyal, Mark Ramnauth, Satrohan Dudnauth, Chatterpaul Durga and Andrew Samaroo.
