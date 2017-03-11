SEL League Leaders Tourney…Conquerors needle 9-man Kings, face GDF in tomorrow’s final; Female semis on today

By Franklin Wilson

Fruta Conquerors have earned a second chance to battle the high flying Guyana Defence

Force in the final of the Stag Elite League / League Leaders competition when they absorbed relentless pressure to come away 1-0 winners over host, Victoria Kings last night.

Dubbed playoff match #3 in the GFF League Leaders tourney that featured the top four teams from season 2 of the Stag Elite League, Conquerors had lost to the GDF on the first day of competition 1-2 whilst the Kings were triumphant over Buxton United by the lone goal of that match.

They then earned the right to contest last evening’s match with the winner earning a place in the final against the GDF.

It was no easy battle last night in soggy conditions owing to heavy rainfall which left the Victoria ground with puddles of water in certain areas despite the efforts of the ground staff who had even employed the uses of sponge to assist with getting water off the playing area.

But the conditions did not deter neither team from giving their all for a chance at the GDF in tomorrow’s final. The exchanges were fast and furious but it was the visiting team which would draw first blood on the stroke of halftime thanks to a ripping shot from approximately 30 yards out by National Under-17 player Jeremy Garrett which rocked the nets.

The home team urged on by their fans created quite a number of chances but it just was not their night to shine as they were relentless against Conquerors using the heavy Atlantic winds to great effect in the second half.

The pressure on the visiting side resulted in multiple corners which saw the home team sending over high crosses which held up in the wind but the ploy did not bring the required results as the ball was cleared, agonizingly so on multiple occasions or the serves were just off the mark.

As the minutes ticked by, the pressure on the Kings players took its toll when Sherlock Dowden and Sherwin Skeete were both red carded for striking at opposing players in the 90+3 minute. But by then it was all over bar the shouting as Conquerors strolled to victory.

Conquerors would be going up against the red hot Army side with all guns blazing tomorrow to seek revenge for their earlier loss in this final four tournament.

Meanwhile, the semi finals of the National Women’s Development League will now be played this morning at the Tucville ground where St. Ignatius Sports Club will take on Fruta Conquerors from 09:00hrs and Paiwomak Warriors match skills with the Guyana Defence Force.

The respective winners will clash in the final tomorrow, the main supporting match to the GDF / Fruta Conquerors SEL League Leaders, final. These female matches were scheduled to be played yesterday afternoon at Victoria but due to a number of hiccups, were not played.