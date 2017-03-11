Questions over role of British Expert…Sittlington was only an advisor – UK High Commissioner

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Greg Quinn, yesterday sought to set the record straight following assertions being made over the role of British Advisor, Dr. Sam Sittlington, at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

The Main Parliamentary Opposition – the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), is contending that Dr. Sittlington’s role appears to be more than just advising; claiming that the expert is actively involved in investigations.

This claim was made following the arrests and subsequent questioning of former President, Bharrat Jagdeo, former Ministers of Government and other ex-officials that functioned under the PPP/C administration.

In a release, Quinn said that Dr. Sittlington is at SOCU in an advisory and training capacity, and not in an operational role.

“In talking to the media, Dr. Sittlington was trying to be helpful in explaining the legal basis and rights on which SOCU took the actions they did. It would be wrong to interpret this as Dr. Sittlington being involved in the investigations themselves. He was not.

Further, as I have said on several occasions, Dr. Sittlington’s current contract was funded by the British High Commission and was designed as a follow up to his work with SOCU last year.”

Earlier this week, former officials that operated under the PPP/C Government, were arrested and brought to SOCU where they were questioned in relation to the highly contentious Sparendaam property, known as ‘Pradoville Two’, located on East Coast Demerara.

The development had drawn widespread criticisms from the public after the details came to light that the National Communications Network (NCN) transmitters were removed to facilitate an exclusive scheme with lots being sold for as low as $1.5M to members and supporters of the People Progressive Party (PPP).

Those questioned in relation to Pradoville2 and other cases, included former Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Roger Luncheon; former Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Ramesh Dookoo; daughter of former President Donald Ramotar and General Manager of Guyana Gold Board, Lisaveta Ramotar; the son of former Labour Minister Nanda Gopaul, Dr Gansham Singh; former Minister of Natural Resources Robert Persaud; the former Ministers of Housing and Water Irfaan Ali; former Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; former Minister of Tourism, Shaik Baksh; former Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds; former Minister of Public Service, Jennifer Westford; and former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee.

The Opposition had also accused the Government of issuing political directives to the unit to arrest persons affiliated with the PPP/C.

The government has since dispelled the claims. In a statement, the administration said that SOCU is conducting fair, meticulous and independent work in investigating an immensely serious matter relating to state assets.

State Minister, Joseph Harmon, during the post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday, reminded that SOCU is an arm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and reiterated the Government’s position and that is, “not to interfere with police investigations”.