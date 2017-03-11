Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Title holders Chase Academy hoping for on-field action

Mar 11, 2017 Sports 0

Title holders Chase Academy headline an exciting round of matches set to be played today when the 2017 Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Part of the action in this year’s Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition.

The champs, who play against North Ruimveldt in the final game of the day, will be hoping to spring into action after benefitting from a walkover in their opening clash against Freeburg.
The day’s card will see two new schools being drafted into the competition for the first time in Ann’s Grove and Buxton Academy and it will be interesting to see how they shape up against the Georgetown-based schools.
Ann’s Grove will square off against Masters Academy in the day’s first encounter, while Buxton Academy and St. Joseph’s collide in the second fixture of the day.
Another interesting battle is the one between Bishop’s High and St. Rose’s High.
Meanwhile, play in the competition continues tomorrow, at the same venue with four more matches planned.
The tournament is also being held in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry under the theme, ‘I stand against Violence’.
Winner of the tourney will collect $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed sides will receive $300,000,$200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a similar endeavour and trophies.
Fixtures for the two days are seen below:
Today’s fixtures-
11:00 hrs Ann’s Grove v/s Masters Academy
12:30 hrs St Joseph’s High School v/s Buxton Academy
14:00 hrs Bishop’s High School v/s St Rose’s Secondary
15:30 hrs Chase Academy v/s North Ruimveldt Secondary
Tomorrow’s fixtures:
11:00 hrs East Riumveldt Secondary v/s St. Mary’s Secondary School
12:30 hrs St John’s College v/s Pure Masters
14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Kingston Secondary
15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s Tucville secondary

More in this category

Sports

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Mar 11, 2017

Entries for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah meet will be closed tomorrow and no late entries will be accepted even as the organisers have revised the programme of events for the March...
Read More
GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup...

Mar 11, 2017

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th round…Joseph defies Walton hundred to put Jaguars on top

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th...

Mar 11, 2017

Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM players dominate squad

Berbice Volleyball players in Trinidad as GTCPM...

Mar 11, 2017

Foo helps Jaguars to win over Samuels’s Cantons

Foo helps Jaguars to win over Samuels’s Cantons

Mar 11, 2017

Former National cyclist set to open fitness gym and Car wash

Former National cyclist set to open fitness gym...

Mar 11, 2017

Warriors destroy Black Sharks in low key affair

Warriors destroy Black Sharks in low key affair

Mar 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GUYSUCO IS NOT TO BE BLAMED

    The constant refrain from the government is that the imposition of the VAT was necessary in order to broaden the tax... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch