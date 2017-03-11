Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition…Title holders Chase Academy hoping for on-field action

Title holders Chase Academy headline an exciting round of matches set to be played today when the 2017 Milo 18 and under Schools Football Competition resumes, at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The champs, who play against North Ruimveldt in the final game of the day, will be hoping to spring into action after benefitting from a walkover in their opening clash against Freeburg.

The day’s card will see two new schools being drafted into the competition for the first time in Ann’s Grove and Buxton Academy and it will be interesting to see how they shape up against the Georgetown-based schools.

Ann’s Grove will square off against Masters Academy in the day’s first encounter, while Buxton Academy and St. Joseph’s collide in the second fixture of the day.

Another interesting battle is the one between Bishop’s High and St. Rose’s High.

Meanwhile, play in the competition continues tomorrow, at the same venue with four more matches planned.

The tournament is also being held in collaboration with the Public Health Ministry under the theme, ‘I stand against Violence’.

Winner of the tourney will collect $500,000 towards a school project and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth placed sides will receive $300,000,$200,000 and $100,000 respectively towards a similar endeavour and trophies.

Fixtures for the two days are seen below:

Today’s fixtures-

11:00 hrs Ann’s Grove v/s Masters Academy

12:30 hrs St Joseph’s High School v/s Buxton Academy

14:00 hrs Bishop’s High School v/s St Rose’s Secondary

15:30 hrs Chase Academy v/s North Ruimveldt Secondary

Tomorrow’s fixtures:

11:00 hrs East Riumveldt Secondary v/s St. Mary’s Secondary School

12:30 hrs St John’s College v/s Pure Masters

14:00 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Kingston Secondary

15:30 hrs Morgan Learning Centre v/s Tucville secondary