Two more high powered weapons recovered – two arrested

Just a day after police unearthed two assault rifles at a house at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara, police have found more high-powered weapons, this time on the East Coast Demerara.

A release stated that ranks of the Major Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation Department headquarters unearthed an AK-47 rifle and a .223 Ruger Rifle, wrapped in plastic garbage bags in the corner of a trench in Cummings Lodge, Turkeyen.

Two persons are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation. The two rifles are currently being examined by the Guyana Police Force’s Firearm Examination Experts.

Ballistic experts are said to be still examining an AK-47 and an M-70 Assault rifle that were found on Thursday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara home of a former associate of convicted drug kingpin, Shaheed ‘Roger’ Khan.

The discovery was made after a female occupant told the police that she had found the firearm while cleaning the home located at First Street, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

The weapons were found in a duffel bag, along with two magazines.

The detained man is the owner of a fast food business. He was taken into custody in December, 2002 after army ranks intercepted Roger Khan, Haroon Yahya, and policeman Sean Belfield, in a pickup truck at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, with a massive arms cache.

The cache included M-16 assault rifles with night vision devices; Uzi sub-machine gun with silencer; Glock 9mm pistols; 12-gauge shotgun; other small calibre weapons; bullet-proof vests; helmets; a computer and other electronic gadgetry with digitised electronic maps and plans of Georgetown and certain East Coast villages.

They were never charged.