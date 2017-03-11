GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup success

Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:30 AM

The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) has extended congratulations to Regal Open and Masters’ teams on the success in the recently concluded Florida Cup.
Regal All stars defeated Hurricanes by 10 wickets in the Open final, while Regal Masters beat Orlando Masters by 47 runs in the Masters final; both games were held at Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium, Lauderhill.
A release from the GSCL Inc stated that, “Regal continue to represent Guyanese teams well overseas and their success underlines Guyanese dominance in the sport over the years.”
“The executive and members of the GSCL Inc are very happy with their triumph and we hope that they will continue to make all Guyanese proud,” the release indicated.
The GSCL Inc has expressed gratitude to the sponsors and all those who have assisted Regal on their trip including Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Ink Plus, Crown Mining, Star Party Rentals, Prem’s Electrical Store, Ansa Mc Al, Digicel, Regal Sport, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Mr. Ram Ali of the Guyana Consulate in Florida, Mr. Karran Anderson of Tropics Restaurant and Lounge Florida, Director of Sport Christopher Jones, Ministry of Public Security and the United States Embassy in Georgetown.

