GMR&SC March 19 Int’l Drag Meet…Could the Dutch halt Sean Persaud’s dominance?

Whenever dragster Sean Persaud takes to the starting line in his Toyota Caldina, one thing is certain, he will put all out on the line and that characteristic of him has driven much fear in opposing drivers.

Sean Persaud’s Toyota Caldina (inside) and Peter Daby seen at the starting line in one of the crowd pleasing showdowns last October.

Persaud, who is the current eight seconds champion, will be in taking starting orders at the March 19, Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) season opening International Drag Meet, at the South Dakota Circuit.
The Guyanese speedster was amongst the most dominant dragsters last year with his ‘monster’ clocking some stupendous times, while dominating everything that they threw at him.
He dispatched the Surinamese on their hometurf, before setting the South Dakota alight in the final Drag Meet of 2016, dominating the likes of Anand Ramchand, Peter Daby in their Mitsubishi Evo and Mazda RX7 machines respectively, before accepting the challenge of Mark Menezes on his 600cc CBR, a test that he passed with flying colours.
Just like Menezes, who after underlining his status as the best dragster on bike, has now become the hunted, Persaud’s success has also fueled similar enmity and who else but the fans stand to benefit from those scenarios.
Persaud and Menezes are without doubt the best there is in their respective categories and it will be interesting to see who will accept the challenge and step up to dethrone them.
The Surinamese are usually very strong in drag racing so it will be of much curiosity to see who will be coming to snatch that dominance from Persaud.

