GCB/MOM/DMLAS National School’s 30-over cricket…West Dem Secondary squeeze into final with last wicket win

-Seepersaud (23*) & Holder (4-8) shine against Anna Regina Secondary

By Sean Devers

On a cold and windy day on the Essequibo Coast, West Demerara Secondary

squeezed past Anna Regina Secondary in a truncated game yesterday at the Imam Bacchus ground in the first National Semi-final of the GCB/MOM/DMLAS Secondary School’s 30 overs cricket tournament.

On a ground which was built on 12 acres of Rice Land, the Essequibo School, led by a fighting 19 from the in-form Bomesh Ramdahim and 16 from number ten batsman Raphael David, slumped from 31-1 to 69 all out off 20 overs in the rain affect game which was reduced from 30 overs to 20.

South African born Nicolas Holder captured 4-8 from four overs and got support Aftab Basir (3-20) for West Dem Secondary who recovered from 12-3 to reach 72-9 in the penultimate over.

A level-headed unbeaten 23, decorated with four boundaries from all-rounder Aaron Sewpersaud rallied them to an exciting victory as Christopher Gurtine, who faced six balls in his unbeaten zero joined Seewpersaud at 66-9 after two wickets had tumbled at that score. He offered excellent support to see their team

over the line.

Sevon Bess (4-16), National U-15 player Sheldon Charles who had the amazing figures of 4-4-0-4 and Lance Roberts (2-15) did the damage with the ball.

The contest was delayed by four hours due to a wet pitch caused by morning rain and, in a very strong wind on a track with some moisture and a slow but magnificently maintained outfield under dark overcast skies the host started badly.

Charles was removed at 9-1 by the talented Sewpersaud, who was one of four West Demerara players in colored pants before Ramdahim, with scores of 13, 72, 102 not out and 99 in the tournament, was joined Badesh Paraton.

Paraton was bowled Aftab Basir for five at 31-2 and when Ramdahim (19) was run out without addition to the score and Roberts and Martin Lall departed for ducks as four wickets fell at 31, the hosts had crashed to 31-5.

Kamesh Lall (4) and Sevon Bess (8) took the score to 43 before they both fell on that score and when David (16) was stumped off Kemar Ferreira, nobody else reached double figures.

West Demerara Secondary slipped to 25-1 when Roberts got rid of Holder (12) and with rain

threatening, Anna Regina were large and in charge in their own backyard.

Fazal Jabar (11) and Ferreira (12) staged a mini-recovery; adding 20 for the fifth wicket on a pitch with made playing ‘through the line’ problematic but was still good for batting.

Roberts struck again when he dismissed Ferreira at 45-5 before Bess removed the next four batsmen, including Jabar to have the visitors wobbling on the ropes at 66-9.

But Sewpersaud, who got going with a square-driven boundary off Bess to bring up the 50 in the 14th over, smashed Ramdahim for another boundary and West Dem Secondary needed nine from 18 balls.

Sewpersaud stroked Bess to the cover boundary and a sharp single from Seepersaud left the equation two runs from 12 balls with the last pair at the crease and both teams sensing a memorable win.

However, Sewpersaud ended the thrilling contest in emphatic fashion with a boundary off Emo Persaud and the West Dem players charged onto the field in ecstatic celebrations with a teacher lifting Sewpersaud on his shoulder.

West Dem will play the winner of the Chase Academy/ Lower Corentyne Secondary which is set for next Thursday at Albion.