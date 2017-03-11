Former National cyclist set to open fitness gym and Car wash

-Cycle race fixed for Monday

By Samuel Whyte

As he continues in his benevolence to his home country, overseas based former

National Cyclist Wilbert Benjamin is going bigger with his generosity as he is set to open the Benjamin Fitness Gym and Car wash, on Monday to complement the Benjamin Sports Store at Lot 220 Courtland Village Corentyne, Berbice which was opened a few years ago.

To mark the occasion the former national cyclist, now a successful businessman, has organised a series of activities for the day.

The event will be highlighted by the staging of the fourth annual ‘Benjamin Sports Store’ Open cycle race which is organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) on the Corentyne Highway. Also on the days programme will be boxing, athletics road races for both males and females and a day of sports. There will also be a number of give always.

The 50 miles event is expected to pedal off at 10:00hrs from in front of the Benjamin Sports Store and proceed to the No 51 Police station before returning to its place of origin.

The event, which is for cyclist throughout the country, will see lucrative prizes on offer. There will be prizes for the first 10 finishers, the top three juveniles, the first six veterans and the first three females to cross the finish line. There will also be special races for mountain bike riders, while the BMX riders will also be in action.

There will be eight sprint point prizes up for grabs.

A grueling event is anticipated as all of the top riders in the country are expected to be in attendance. Cyclists are reminded that they must ride in their club colours. Transportation will be available at 06:00 hrs to take cyclists from Georgetown to Berbice.

There is also expected to different categories of road races on the day.

The fitness gym is well equipped with all the modern training equipment including exercise bikes, tread mills, weighting lifting machines, electrical step up machines, dumbbells, and cardio machines among other equipment.

According to Benjamin, a trainer will be available to take person through their paces while the gym will be open to regular attendees, weight and power lifters, body builders, members of sports teams and those interested in just keeping fit.

The gym will be opened on a daily basis and everyone is welcome to join. Regular members will be given a free gym jersey, towel and gym gloves, yoga mat and step counter.

The car wash is expected to provide the best and cheapest prices and certain concessions.

Benjamin a native of Berbice was a former national cyclist who represented Guyana at both the junior and senior levels. He was also a former school and junior champion who won the national school championship on three consecutive occasions.

He still rides in his adopted homeland of Canada where he also operates a sports store.

At present he is one of the top cycle race sponsors in the country.

The presentation ceremony for all the activities will be held immediately after the completion of the various events.