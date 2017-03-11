Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Mar 11, 2017 Sports 0

Entries for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah meet will be closed tomorrow and no late entries will be accepted even as the organisers have revised the programme of events for the March 19 meet at their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne racetrack.
Eight races are carded for day with the feature event being the C and lower race over one mile for a top prize of $900,000.
Other races listed are the L non winner over 5 furlongs for $100,000 purse, I and lower, 3 years old Guyana Bred gorses covering 6 furlongs for a $150,000 first prize, the E and lower for a winning purse of $400,000 also goes for 6 furlongs.
The L class open 6 furlong event will see the winner collecting $110,000, while the H and lower 7 furlong race has a winning purse of $250,000, the three years Guyana bred maiden event has a $200,000 over 6 furlongs and the J and lower contest over 6 furlongs will see the winner pocket $140,000.
Entries can be made through Ivan Dipnarine on 331 0316, justice Cecil Kennard on 623 7609 or 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis DeRoop on 640 6396 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567. The event will be governed under the rules of the KMTC.

More in this category

Sports

Dave West Indian Imports renews U-15 Inter-County sponsorship contract

Dave West Indian Imports renews U-15 Inter-County sponsorship

Mar 11, 2017

One of Guyana’s leading companies which imports products to New York from Guyana and other territories in the Caribbean, Dave West Indian Imports, has renewed its sponsorship contract for the 2017...
Read More
GCB/MOM/DMLAS National School’s 30-over cricket…West Dem Secondary squeeze into final with last wicket win

GCB/MOM/DMLAS National School’s 30-over...

Mar 11, 2017

SEL League Leaders Tourney…Conquerors needle 9-man Kings, face GDF in tomorrow’s final; Female semis on today

SEL League Leaders Tourney…Conquerors...

Mar 11, 2017

2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition fixtures released

2nd Annual Petra Organisation Futsal Competition...

Mar 11, 2017

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close...

Mar 11, 2017

GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup success

GSCL Inc congratulates Regal on Florida Cup...

Mar 11, 2017

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th round…Joseph defies Walton hundred to put Jaguars on top

Regional four-day championship – 1st day, 6th...

Mar 11, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • GUYSUCO IS NOT TO BE BLAMED

    The constant refrain from the government is that the imposition of the VAT was necessary in order to broaden the tax... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch