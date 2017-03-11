Entries for KMTC Phagwah Race Meet close tomorrow, programme revised

Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:30 AM
Entries for the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Phagwah meet will be closed tomorrow and no late entries will be accepted even as the organisers have revised the programme of events for the March 19 meet at their Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne racetrack.
Eight races are carded for day with the feature event being the C and lower race over one mile for a top prize of $900,000.
Other races listed are the L non winner over 5 furlongs for $100,000 purse, I and lower, 3 years old Guyana Bred gorses covering 6 furlongs for a $150,000 first prize, the E and lower for a winning purse of $400,000 also goes for 6 furlongs.
The L class open 6 furlong event will see the winner collecting $110,000, while the H and lower 7 furlong race has a winning purse of $250,000, the three years Guyana bred maiden event has a $200,000 over 6 furlongs and the J and lower contest over 6 furlongs will see the winner pocket $140,000.
Entries can be made through Ivan Dipnarine on 331 0316, justice Cecil Kennard on 623 7609 or 225 4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis DeRoop on 640 6396 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567. The event will be governed under the rules of the KMTC.
Mar 11, 2017One of Guyana’s leading companies which imports products to New York from Guyana and other territories in the Caribbean, Dave West Indian Imports, has renewed its sponsorship contract for the 2017...
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
Mar 11, 2017
In what has to be one of the most incredible moments in irresponsible politics ever witnessed in Guyana, Minister Joe... more
The constant refrain from the government is that the imposition of the VAT was necessary in order to broaden the tax... more
(A presentation by Sir Ronald Sanders on Friday 17 February 2017 at a Conference organised by Goethals Consulting Corp.... more