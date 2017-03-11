Detective thwarts plot to rob, execute businessman

-three held, gun and stolen motorcycle retrieved

An alert detective constable on Thursday thwarted the robbery and execution of a Rose Hall Town, Berbice businessman, by a gunman, who was allegedly hired by a Jamaican national.

Commander of B Division, Ian Amsterdam, disclosed that some time around 16:30 hrs on Thursday a Detective Constable was driving along the Corentyne Highway in the vicinity of Albion when he observed a motorcyclist trailing a car.

A release identified the vehicle as Toyota Premio PPP 2239, driven by Daneshwar Seitaram, 23, of Lot 16 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant.

When the driver attempted to make a U-turn, the motorcyclist rode into the car and fell to the ground. He then got up, but the detective observed that the motorcyclist was acting in a strange manner and appeared to be somewhat “nervous”.

A police release indicated that the motorcyclist removed his helmet, and the detective recognized him as an individual who was once convicted for armed robbery.

According to Amsterdam, the Detective also observed that the motorcyclist had left the bike on the road and entered the car he collided with.

The suspicious detective proceeded to trail the car, which stopped near the Hampshire playground. It is alleged that the passenger exited, pulled out what appeared to be a firearm and threw it into a nearby trench.

By then, the detective had already called for back-up, and a sergeant at the Rose Hall Outpost responded and the man was arrested.

The detective then went to the area where the firearm was thrown and found a .38 revolver with four matching rounds. The suspect was taken to the Albion Police Station where he remains in custody.

Commander Amsterdam said that further investigation revealed that the motorcycle had a false number plate and was reported stolen from Reliance, East Canje Berbice last Sunday.

After questioning the suspect, investigators reportedly learnt that he was involved in a plan to rob and execute a popular Berbice businessman from Rose Hall Town.

“He revealed that they had a plan and they were supposed to go to the businessman to rob and execute him. It was a plan initiated by a Jamaican.”

It is alleged that the businessman owes the Jamaican a sum of money which resulted in the Jamaican arranging the hit on the businessman.

Commander Amsterdam also stated that police detained two other individuals. However, the Jamaican is said to be out of the country.

“We were able to save a life, recover a gun and a motorcycle, but the probe intensifies,” Amsterdam said.