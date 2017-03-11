Dave West Indian Imports renews U-15 Inter-County sponsorship contract

One of Guyana’s leading companies which imports products to New York from Guyana and other territories in the Caribbean, Dave West Indian Imports, has renewed its sponsorship contract for the 2017 edition of the

Under-15 Inter-County cricket tournament. The official launch of this prestigious competition was held today at the GCB office, situated on Regent Road, Bourda.

This is the second consecutive year Dave West Indian Imports is on board with the Guyana Cricket Board for this competition which features 4 teams; namely, the three county teams along with the GCB President’s Xi team. After the completion of the tournament, a ‘select national Under-15’ team will compete in the Under-17 Inter-County.

Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, pointed out that the decision to play a select team in an older age group inter-county has been successful and serves as excellent preparation for regional tournaments. He thanked Dave West Indian Imports for partnering with the GCB again and trusts that the company continues to contribute to this critical U-15 development category.

Chairman of the Competition Committee, Colin Europe, explained the points system. Six points would be awarded for a win, two points for a wash out or abandoned match, and 0.1 point for each fast bowling wicket.

Cliff Joseph from Dave West Indian Imports expressed his satisfaction with the outstanding hosting and performance of last year’s inter-county. He also praised the national U-15 for their excellent showing at in the regional competition which they placed second after they held first in the previous two years. He indicated that Dave West Indian Imports is pleased to be associated with the GCB in helping to develop the U-15s who are among the youngest talents in the country, noting that with proper guidance they are apt to go far. He posited that Dave West Indian Imports believes highly in the youngsters’ talents and potential and have every confidence that they would once again excel at the regional level this year.

The present fixtures have the competition to bowl off on Tuesday, March 14 with the second round on Wednesday March 15, third round on Friday March 17 and the final on Sunday March 19. However, with the persistent rain, the fixture could change.

The teams are:

DEMERARA: Shoib Shaw, Mahindra Dindyal, Chad Shivrattan, Edmond Pearson, Andre Seepersaud, Daniel Mootoo, Mark Ramanand , Chandrapaul Ramraj, Trevon Charles, Negusa Walters, Devanand Khemraj, Ryan Persaud, UshardevBalgobin, and Brandon Jaikarran. The Manager is Latchman Yadram and the Coach is Dhanpaul

BERBICE:Sarwan Chaitnarine, Daniel Dharamdat, Ricardo Ramdial, Reyad Karim, Vikash Subramani, Marvan Prashad, Anthony Williams, Farouk Subhan, Andel Milne, Abdur Ramsammy, Akash Heralall, Saif Amoi, Romel Retimyah and Gourav Ramesh. The Manager is Asif Japaul and the Coach is Kwesi Maltay.

ESSEQUIBO: Sheldon Charles, Devindra Ramdahin, Oren Gibson, Ronaldo Scouten, Raphael David, Manoj Dasraat, Chaitram Seurattan, Wasim Mohamed, Ardesh Ramdial, Mark Mohabir, Sunil Persaud, Inzamam Bacchus, Shawn Monro, and Tyrone Brandon. The Manager is Vickram Ramnarine and the Coach is Forbes Daniels.

GCB PRESIDENT’S XI: Elnathan Suknandan, Shammar Yearwood, Joel Gilkes, Zachariah Mootoo, Alex Arinda, Sai Haniff, Raynaldo Mohamed, Yadesh Persaud, Ronaldo Duraws, Zamal Ramsammy, Ezana Saaziam, Pravenand Ganesh, Ken George, Danny Atkinson, and Tamone Ceasar. The Manager is Reon King and the Coach is Orin Bailey.