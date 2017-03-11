Latest update March 11th, 2017 12:20 AM

Cariah, Katwaroo rescue Red Force

Mar 11, 2017 Sports 0

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, CMC – Enterprising half-centuries from Yannic Cariah and

Yannic Cariah … retired hurt on 92.

wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo rescued Trinidad and Tobago Red Force on the opening day of their sixth round four-day clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes.
Playing at the National Cricket Stadium yesterday, Red Force were flirting with total collapse at 57 for five after being sent in, before Cariah stroked 92 and Katwaroo, 59, to steer the visitors to 250 for seven at the close.
Together, they added 114 for the sixth wicket – a partnership that saw Red Force to lunch on 63 for five and then helped them dominate the second session to be 163 for five at tea.
The left-handed Cariah was eyeing his maiden first class century when he was forced to retire hurt late in the final session. He has so far faced 197 deliveries in just over 4-1/2 hours and counted eight fours and a six.
Katwaroo, meanwhile, struck seven fours in an innings lasting 101 balls and 126 minutes.
When the partnership was broken, Khary Pierre stepped up to lend support to Cariah, hitting an unbeaten 39 off 110 balls in already over two hours at the crease. He has struck four boundaries.
Barbadian seamer Kyle Mayers was the best bowler with three for 24 while pacer Sherman Lewis weighed in with two for 48.
Scores: At National Stadium (ST GEORGE’S): Red Force batted all day after being sent in.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO RED FORCE 250 for seven (Yannick Cariah 92 ret. hurt, Steven Katwaroo 59, Khary Pierre 39, Isaiah Rajah 29; Kyle Mayers 3-23, Sherman Lewis 2-48) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES.

